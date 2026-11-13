Vir Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock - November 12, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vir Biotechnology from the offering are expected to be $150 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Vir Biotechnology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Vir Biotechnology. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 16, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners, Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The shares described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on November 12, 2026 and became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Leerink Partners LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a portfolio of preclinical programs across a range of oncologic malignancies.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “plan,” “potential,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the public offering. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results, and the variations may be material. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on Vir Biotechnology’s available information, expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Other factors that may cause Vir Biotechnology’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” of Vir Biotechnology’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2026, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, Vir Biotechnology assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

Media

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio

Investors

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio