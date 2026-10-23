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Vir Biotechnology

NEWS
Business analytics, statistical data collection, profit sharing, information management concept. Hand with fork holding piece of pie diagram. Minimalistic art collage
Licensing
Gilead snags equity stake in Vir with up to $1.87B deal for three T cell engagers
The Gilead Sciences deal, which include $135 million in upfront and near-term payments, marks a critical platform validation for Vir Biotechnology as investors await an upcoming readout in solid tumors.
October 14, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage. Purple hand holding fan of dollar bills against bright yellow background. stock photo
Collaboration
Astellas Bets up to $1.7B for Vir’s ‘Robust Competitor’ in Prostate Cancer
In a Phase 1 study, 82% of patients on VIR-5500 achieved at least a 50% reduction in PSA levels—a result analysts praised as competitive in the prostate cancer space.
February 24, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Leadership
Vir Leans Into Immunology Roots After Flamed-Out COVID Fame
Just a few months after Vir Biotechnology lost an emergency authorization for its COVID-19 antibody, Marianne de Backer stepped in as CEO to answer a critical question: What’s next?
February 12, 2025
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5 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
August 2, 2024
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of liver surrounded by hepa
Drug Development
Vir Seeks to Challenge Gilead With Phase II Hepatitis Delta Data
Vir Biotechnology reported Wednesday that its monoclonal antibody tobevibart, as a monotherapy and in combination with Alynylam-partnered elebsiran, achieved high rates of virologic response at week 24 in patients with chronic hepatitis delta.
June 5, 2024
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1 min read
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Kate Goodwin
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Drug Development
GSK Axes Collaboration with Vir Biotechnology on Anti-Influenza Antibodies
GSK terminated their collaboration with Vir to research, develop and commercialize the biotech’s monoclonal antibodies for the prevention, treatment, or prophylaxis of the influenza under a 2021 agreement.
February 23, 2024
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2 min read
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Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Flu vaccine vials and syringe/iStock, vc
Drug Development
Vir’s GSK-Backed Flu Vaccine Candidate Fails Phase II Trial
Even at its highest dose, Vir Biotechnology’s investigational flu shot failed to significantly outperform placebo at preventing influenza A illness in a mid-stage study.
July 21, 2023
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Don Murray/Getty Images
Business
GSK Abandons COVID-19 Collaboration with Vir
The COVID-19 research collaboration between Vir Biotechnology and GSK has largely come to an end, as Vir announced Monday it would be going it alone or with other partners.
February 14, 2023
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1 min read
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Hayleigh Evans
Vir Bio CEO George Scangos/San Francisco Chronicle
Business
Vir Biotech, Wuxi Biologics End COVID-19 Antibody Collaboration
Vir Biotechnology terminated a two-year-old COVID-19-related antibody collaboration with Wuxi Biologics that included sotrovimab, which lost EUA in the U.S. earlier this year.
May 23, 2022
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2 min read
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Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
October 22, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Announces PSMA-targeted PRO-XTEN® Dual-masked T-cell Engager VIR-5500 Received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer
October 8, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Appoints David Liu as Chief Medical Officer
October 7, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Appoints Aziz Sawaf as Chief Financial Officer
October 1, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
August 31, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
August 5, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
July 24, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
July 23, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Timothy Coughlin to its Board of Directors
June 11, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Vir Biotechnology Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
May 7, 2026
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18 min read
JOBS