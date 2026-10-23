Vir Biotechnology
NEWS
The Gilead Sciences deal, which include $135 million in upfront and near-term payments, marks a critical platform validation for Vir Biotechnology as investors await an upcoming readout in solid tumors.
In a Phase 1 study, 82% of patients on VIR-5500 achieved at least a 50% reduction in PSA levels—a result analysts praised as competitive in the prostate cancer space.
Just a few months after Vir Biotechnology lost an emergency authorization for its COVID-19 antibody, Marianne de Backer stepped in as CEO to answer a critical question: What’s next?
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
Vir Biotechnology reported Wednesday that its monoclonal antibody tobevibart, as a monotherapy and in combination with Alynylam-partnered elebsiran, achieved high rates of virologic response at week 24 in patients with chronic hepatitis delta.
GSK terminated their collaboration with Vir to research, develop and commercialize the biotech’s monoclonal antibodies for the prevention, treatment, or prophylaxis of the influenza under a 2021 agreement.
Even at its highest dose, Vir Biotechnology’s investigational flu shot failed to significantly outperform placebo at preventing influenza A illness in a mid-stage study.
The COVID-19 research collaboration between Vir Biotechnology and GSK has largely come to an end, as Vir announced Monday it would be going it alone or with other partners.
Vir Biotechnology terminated a two-year-old COVID-19-related antibody collaboration with Wuxi Biologics that included sotrovimab, which lost EUA in the U.S. earlier this year.
IN THE PRESS
JOBS