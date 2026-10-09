Viome Launches CancerDetect® Pancreatic, Built For Early Pancreatic Cancer Detection

In Viome's blinded validation, the test detected stage I and II pancreatic cancers with 86% sensitivity and 90% specificity against healthy controls, demonstrating how a step toward earlier detection could improve outcomes for one of the deadliest cancers.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome PRO, the clinical division of Viome Life Sciences, today launched CancerDetect® Pancreatic, a blood test that looks for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by measuring the enzyme activity associated with the disease. In Viome's blinded validation, the test detected 86 percent of stage I and II cancers with 90 percent specificity, a performance aimed squarely at the early stages where treatment can still change the outcome. The test is ordered by a physician, drawn as a routine venous sample, and processed in Viome's CLIA-certified laboratory.

CancerDetect Pancreatic is the second test in Viome's CancerDetect line, following CancerDetect Oral & Throat, a saliva test that detects molecular features associated with oral and oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma at early stages, with 90 percent sensitivity and 95 percent specificity. Both tests share one premise, finding cancer at the stage where survival is highest. This new test is intended for adults aged 50 years or older. Higher-risk groups for pancreatic cancer include those recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, people with certain genetic mutations or a family history of pancreatic disease, smokers and heavy alcohol users.

"As a physician, I have witnessed advanced pancreatic cancer discovered in patients who had known risk factors," said Brad Younggren, MD, President, Viome PRO. "Surveillance with early-stage detection is incredibly important in pancreatic cancer, and it is where every existing test underperforms. Having a best-in-class diagnostic test for early disease detection will allow for much better early surveillance in higher-risk patients."

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. An estimated 67,530 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease this year, and 52,740 will die of it. About 14 percent of cases are found while the cancer is still localized, and 51 percent are found after it has spread, according to the National Cancer Institute's SEER program. Five-year relative survival is 44.0 percent when the disease is localized and 3.1 percent once it is distant. There is no recommended screening test for pancreatic cancer in the general population.

The disease can progress from first detectable to fatal in as little as six to nine months, shorter than a yearly checkup interval. Today, the tools for finding pancreatic cancer early are limited. The only approved blood biomarker is used mainly to track known disease, not to find it, and a meaningful share of patients never produce it at all. Imaging is operator-dependent, costly, and reserved for patients already under suspicion; confirming a diagnosis requires an invasive endoscopic biopsy. Blood tests that look for tumor DNA depend on a tumor large enough to shed it into the bloodstream.

CancerDetect Pancreatic measures something different: the enzyme activity that tumors use to break down surrounding tissue, a signal that is present while the tumor is still small. Because one enzyme molecule cuts many sensor molecules, the signal amplifies itself, allowing detection of target enzymes at attomole-to-femtomole concentrations.

"Enzyme activity is a functional readout of what a tumor is doing, and it is there early," said Momo Vuyisich, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Viome Life Sciences. "Pairing that specificity with the sensitivity the amplification gives us is when I knew this test was worth bringing to market."

Fountain Life, the longevity and preventive health company co-founded by Peter Diamandis, MD, and Tony Robbins, will be the first to offer CancerDetect Pancreatic to its members in the near future. Fountain Life has centers in Dallas, Houston, Naples, Orlando, and White Plains, New York, with LA and Miami opening soon. Its Chief Medical Officer, Dawn Mussallem, DO, DipABLM, spent two decades at Mayo Clinic, including her training, where she served as a consultant in Hematology/Oncology.

"I have been the patient, and I know what time means when the news is cancer," said Mussallem. "Pancreatic cancer is one of the hardest cancers to find early, and for most people we have no good way to look. CancerDetect Pancreatic gives our physicians one more signal for members at higher risk, read alongside their history, imaging, and labs. It is not a diagnosis. It is a reason to look closer sooner."

The underlying technology for CancerDetect Pancreatic was developed at Oregon Health & Science University and exclusively licensed to Viome, which has since developed and validated its own test.

CancerDetect Pancreatic joins Viome PRO's clinical portfolio alongside CancerDetect Oral & Throat, Precision Health PRO, Gut Health PRO, and Oral Health PRO. Physicians order the test through Viome PRO, and samples are collected nationwide through mobile phlebotomy and processed in Viome's CLIA-certified laboratory.

CancerDetect® Pancreatic is a laboratory-developed test performed in Viome's CLIA-certified laboratory. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It detects enzyme activity associated with pancreatic cancer and does not itself diagnose cancer. A detected result should be followed by dedicated imaging of the pancreas and clinical evaluation. A not-detected result does not rule out pancreatic cancer. The test does not replace imaging, biopsy, or clinical judgment. Performance figures are from a blinded validation of serum samples from patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and healthy adults; the test has not been evaluated in patients with pancreatitis or pancreatic cysts, and performance in the intended-use population may differ. *CancerDetect® Oral & Throat does not itself diagnose early-stage oral or throat cancer.

About Viome Life Sciences

Viome Life Sciences was founded in 2016 with a mission to make illness optional by predicting and preventing chronic diseases, cancers, and aging through a deeper understanding of an individual's biology at a molecular level. The company pairs proprietary AI models with RNA sequencing technology exclusively licensed from Los Alamos National Laboratory. Its CLIA-certified laboratory measures gene activity in both the microbiome and human cells. Viome uses this platform to develop non-invasive early detection tests for high-mortality cancers and chronic diseases. The same science reaches consumers at home and physicians in their practices. Viome empowers consumers with deeper health insights, personalized nutrition recommendations, and products tailored to their biology, including Precision Supplements™, probiotics and prebiotics, and oral care. Through Viome PRO, physicians gain a molecular view of their patients' health and access to therapies delivered through a nationwide network of partner clinics.

Viome is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit viome.com and viomepro.com and follow Viome on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, Viome PRO Communications, c_jennifer.rumble@viome.com | M: 704-923-6378

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SOURCE Viome Life Sciences