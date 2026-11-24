BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company’s management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences.

Investor Conference Details:



9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/FkwyWrnNgoveMhBfJS2NCC/FeLJoFemPKv2BfYbHg9Aw2

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 10:00am ET

Location: Coral Gables, FL



Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/citi/vera-therapeutics-december-2026

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 1:00pm ET

Location: Miami, FL





A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the News & Events section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the pursuit of truth in science to transform medicine in autoimmune disease, starting with the kidney. Vera Therapeutics’ flagship commercial product is TRUTAKNA® (atacicept-vymj), a B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor. Vera Therapeutics is evaluating multiple diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies through inhibition of BAFF and APRIL may prove clinically meaningful. Vera Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Brisbane, California. To learn more, visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About Vera Therapeutics”. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, risks related to commercial launch, market acceptance, and payer coverage, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera Therapeutics’ business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera Therapeutics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Joshua Qin

Vera Therapeutics

650-360-6978

ir@veratx.com

Media Contact:

Debra Charlesworth

Vera Therapeutics

415-854-8051

corporatecommunications@veratx.com