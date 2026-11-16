VedaBio Demonstrates Under-10-Minute Molecular Detection with Target Amplification-Free CRISPR Technology at AMP 2026

New proof-of-concept findings highlight progress toward overcoming longstanding barriers to point-of-care molecular testing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced new proof-of-concept data demonstrating sample-to-answer times of under 10 minutes using its integrated, target amplification-free CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics technology. The findings, presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo in Seattle, Washington, highlight the potential of the technology to help overcome longstanding challenges associated with bringing molecular testing closer to patients.

VedaBio is developing its molecular diagnostics platform around five essential pillars: speed, simplicity, breadth, accuracy and economics. Together, these pillars reflect the company’s vision for a platform designed to deliver the benefits of molecular testing while addressing the practical challenges that have historically limited its adoption outside centralized laboratories. The latest findings represent an important step toward that goal, highlighting progress toward combining rapid, multiplex detection with a streamlined testing workflow.

In a proof-of-concept study using a five-result respiratory panel, VedaBio’s integrated prototype achieved rapid, multiplex molecular detection in a workflow that included automated nucleic acid extraction. VedaBio’s target amplification-free CRISPR technology is designed to reduce the time and complexity associated with conventional molecular testing methods, supporting the potential for broader use in urgent care and other decentralized settings.

“Molecular diagnostics should not have to come with trade-offs between speed, complexity and performance,” said Brett Robb, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of VedaBio. “Our goal is to challenge those limitations and bring the benefits of molecular testing closer to patients. These findings demonstrate exciting progress toward that vision and underscore the potential of our CRISPR-based approach to help redefine what is possible at the point of care.”

Details of the presentation are below:

Presenter: Brett Robb, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, VedaBio

Poster Number: TT061

Abstract Title: Target-Amplification-Free CRISPR-Cas Nucleic Acid Detection with OR-Logic Multiplexing Enables Clinically Relevant, Rapid Point-of-Care Testing

Abstract Number: 2467268

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:15–10:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Category: Technical Topics

About VedaBio

VedaBio is building first-in-class diagnostic products designed to deliver rapid, accurate, and accessible testing in decentralized and point-of-need settings. Powered by the company’s CRISPR platform, which is designed to detect targets without the amplification step required by conventional methods, these products represent the next generation of molecular diagnostics, built to bring uncompromising high medical value to the decentralized setting. VedaBio is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.vedabio.com.

Media contact:

Karen Sharma

ksharma@cglife.com