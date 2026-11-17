Production run achieved approximately 27% higher productivity compared with historical manufacturing data while meeting all predefined drug substance acceptance criteria

Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) ("Valion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and immune modulation, today reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, completed a 200-liter non-GMP production run of Entolimod at its San Antonio, Texas facility. The run, conducted from May through June 2026, achieved approximately 27% higher productivity compared with historical manufacturing data, and the resulting drug substance met all predefined acceptance criteria for the quality attributes assessed.

Drug product from the run was filled in June and is supplying the Company's ongoing Entolimod study, a study fully funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID")/Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program (RNCP) under an Interagency Agreement with the Uniformed Services University ("USU")/Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute ("AFRRI").

The 200-liter run followed a 50-liter production run completed in January 2026. The 200-liter scale is widely recognized as the pivotal bridge between laboratory innovation and clinical reality in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This scale represents the transition from benchtop process development to CGMP clinical trial material production.1,2

"This run increased our production scale fourfold while also improving productivity. The resulting drug substance met all of our acceptance criteria, with the process yielding more drug substance per liter of fermentation volume," said Dean Zikria, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Valion. "The material is now supporting our ongoing study with AFRRI. We're reporting these results as part of our commitment to keeping shareholders informed of progress on our lead program."

Entolimod is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome under the FDA's Animal Rule and has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations. The Company expects to apply what it learned from this run as it plans future CGMP manufacturing for Entolimod and continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for Velocity Bioworks.

Sources

1 DDN, The ultimate guide to bioprocessing scale-up and Pharma 4.0, https://www.drugdiscoverynews.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-bioprocessing-scale-up-and-pharma-4-0-17209

2 BioProcess International, Lessons in Bioreactor Scale-Up: Part 1 - Exploring Introductory Principles, https://www.bioprocessintl.com/bioreactors/lessons-in-bioreactor-scale-up-part-1-mdash-exploring-introductory-principles

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease and immune dysregulation.

The Company's lead candidate, Entolimod, is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome ("ARS") and has been evaluated in animal models under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule, which allows the Agency to approve new drugs and biological products based on animal efficacy studies when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible, such as in the case of acute radiation exposure. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 agonist designed to activate NF-κB signaling pathways associated with cellular protection, tissue recovery and immune response. The product candidate has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. Valion holds an exclusive, worldwide license from Statera Biopharma to develop and commercialize Entolimod for ARS, radiation-induced neutropenia, and other indications.

Valion is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential use in broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's pipeline includes potential programs in neutropenia and immune dysfunction.

Valion's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization with mammalian and microbial capabilities, focused on increasing manufacturing control, reducing costs, accelerating development timelines and strengthening domestic supply-chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding: the development and regulatory advancement of Entolimod under the FDA Animal Rule; the timing and outcome of regulatory or government interactions; the Company's ability to advance toward 200-liter CGMP manufacturing; the interest of governments or other entities in stockpiling nuclear exposure countermeasures or other biologic drugs; the initiation, design, timing and outcome of investigator-sponsored studies in neutropenia; the development and potential applications of Entolasta; the ability of the Company to expand the TLR5 platform into oncology supportive care or other indications; and the Company's ability to obtain additional capital and the continued listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Valion's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Valion's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors"; as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Valion undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@valionbio.com

SOURCE: Valion Bio, Inc.

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