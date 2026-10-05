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Press Releases

Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

October 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 317
5 October 2026


ChemoMetec maintained its positive momentum in the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, supported by higher-than-expected demand for our instruments, with the NC-203 being a key driver, including a lower-than-expected cost base.

Based on this, the Company now expects revenue for the 2026/27 financial year in the DKK 560-590 million range, up from DKK 545-575 million in the most recent guidance, and EBITDA in the DKK 330-345 million range, up from DKK 300-315 million previously. 

ChemoMetec’s financial results for the first quarter of 2026/27 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, 5 November 2026.


Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80 

Phillip Massie Price, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80 


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


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