Turn Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London 2026

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for inflammatory skin diseases, today announced that Bradley Burnam, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation as part of the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London. Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM – 10:55 AM ET (3:30 PM – 3:55 PM GMT)

The Company will provide an update on its GX-03 atopic dermatitis program, including how encouraging results from the Phase 2a portion of its adaptive trial informed the optimized design of its Phase 2b study.

“Over our first year as a Nasdaq-listed company, we reported encouraging Phase 2a results, published two peer-reviewed studies, and assembled an incredible team of clinical and scientific leaders, including former FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield,” said Bradley Burnam, Chief Executive Officer of Turn Therapeutics. “We used what we learned in Phase 2a to optimize the design of Phase 2b. We are honored to present at Jefferies and share our plans for advancing GX-03 into 2027.”

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the Turn Therapeutics website at https://ir.turntherapeutics.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Turn Therapeutics website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies designed to act directly at the site of disease. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, GX-03, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis and is also being developed for onychomycosis. Turn's research focuses on the intersection of microbial activity, local immune signaling and chronic inflammation.

For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Turn's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the success of development programs and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Turn Therapeutics in general, see the risk disclosures in the Company's filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Turn undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations / Media Contact

Sasha Damouni

Damouni Group, LLC

sasha@turntherapeutics.com