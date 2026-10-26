Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 9, 2026

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) ("Tonix" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to report third quarter 2026 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, register at this link. To view the webcast, register at this link.

A replay will be available under “IR Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.tonixpharma.com/news-events/ir-events.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals* is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious diseases, and immunology conditions with high unmet medical needs. TONMYA® (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company’s flagship internally conceived and developed medicine, is the first treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix’s CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection 3 mg) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray 10 mg). Tonix is extending the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical studies to evaluate the potential of TNX-102 SL in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder/acute stress reaction. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of infectious disease programs, including Phase 2-ready monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 (anti-OspA mAb) for Lyme disease prevention in the U.S., and TNX-801 (horsepox, live virus vaccine), a vaccine in development for the prevention of mpox and smallpox. Within immunology, TNX-1500 (anti-CD40L mAb) is a Phase 2-ready, third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection. To learn more, visit www.tonixpharma.com.

*Tonix’s product development candidates, including TNX-102 SL for new, unapproved indications, are investigational new drugs or biologics. Their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. TONMYA is a registered trademark of Tonix Pharma Limited. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to successfully launch and commercialize TONMYA® and any of our approved products; risks related to the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Investor Contacts

Deborah Elson

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

deborah.elson@tonixpharma.com

investor.relations@tonixpharma.com

Brian Korb

astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Media Contacts

Andrea Cohen

Sam Brown Inc.

(917) 209-7163

andreacohen@sambrown.com