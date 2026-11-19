New chemically defined medium supports strong HEK293 cell growth and adenovirus productivity while simplifying suspension-based workflows from process development toward scalable manufacturing

Key facts

Product: Gibco™ VaxEvo™ CD 293 Medium

Gibco™ VaxEvo™ CD 293 Medium Category: Chemically defined cell culture medium for suspension HEK293 cells

Chemically defined cell culture medium for suspension HEK293 cells Key benefit: Supports high adenovirus productivity and robust HEK293 cell growth while simplifying upstream workflows

Supports high adenovirus productivity and robust HEK293 cell growth while simplifying upstream workflows Additional benefits: Animal origin-free formulation; liquid and AGT™ formats; demonstrated comparable or higher adenovirus titers without a dedicated feed versus select benchmark media used with their recommended feeds

Animal origin-free formulation; liquid and AGT™ formats; demonstrated comparable or higher adenovirus titers without a dedicated feed versus select benchmark media used with their recommended feeds Target users: Human and animal health vaccine developers and manufacturers using suspension HEK293 cells

Human and animal health vaccine developers and manufacturers using suspension HEK293 cells Applications: Adenovirus production, vaccine process development, scale-up and manufacturing

Adenovirus production, vaccine process development, scale-up and manufacturing Impact: Helps vaccine developers evaluate a purpose-designed medium for suspension HEK293 adenovirus workflows, supporting productivity, process simplicity and manufacturing readiness

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the Gibco™ VaxEvo™ CD 293 Medium, a chemically defined and animal origin-free medium designed to support suspension HEK293 cell growth and high-titer adenovirus production. Available in liquid and AGT™ formats, the medium is designed to support vaccine developers from early process development through scale-up and manufacturing.

As suspension-based HEK293 workflows evolve to support scalable adenoviral vectors and adenovirus vaccine production, developers need media that can help deliver strong productivity while reducing process complexity and supporting manufacturing readiness. VaxEvo CD 293 Medium is designed to address these evolving needs.

“Manufacturing readiness begins well before a process reaches the plant. The choices vaccine developers make during process development can shape how they evaluate performance, complexity and the path to scale,” said Alex Cherkassky, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture business. “We developed Gibco VaxEvo CD 293 Medium as a purpose-built starting point to help customers advance suspension-based adenovirus HEK293 processes with greater confidence.”

In laboratory benchmarking studies using HEK293 cells, VaxEvo CD 293 Medium supported average adenovirus type 5 (Ad5) titers comparable to select supplier media, with results reaching up to 5.7-fold higher titers in some comparisons.

The product will be available in liquid and multiple AGT™ package sizes.

To learn more about the Gibco™ VaxEvo™ CD 293 Medium, please visit thermofisher.com/VaxEvo-CD293-Media.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gibco™ VaxEvo™ CD 293 Medium?

A chemically defined, animal origin-free cell culture medium designed to support suspension HEK293 cell growth for adenoviral vectors, adenovirus vaccine, and oncolytic virus production.

Who is it designed for?

Vaccine process development scientists and upstream manufacturing teams at human and animal health vaccine manufacturers using suspension HEK293 cells, particularly for adenovirus-based applications.

What problem does it address?

VaxEvo CD 293 Medium addresses the need for a chemically defined suspension medium that supports robust HEK293 cell growth and adenovirus productivity while reducing process complexity. In benchmarking studies, VaxEvo CD 293 Medium demonstrated comparable or higher titers without a dedicated feed versus select benchmark media used with their recommended feeds.

Why does it matter?

VaxEvo CD 293 Medium combines adenovirus productivity, robust cell growth and process simplicity in a chemically defined, animal origin-free platform available in scalable liquid and AGT™ formats, helping support progression from vaccine process development toward manufacturing.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

For research use or further manufacturing. Not for diagnostic use or direct administration into humans or animals.

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Media Contact Information:

Kathy Bricaud

Phone: 442-359-6848

Email: kathy.bricaud@thermofisher.com