Thermo Fisher Scientific
NEWS
The Danish drugmaker is leveraging Thermo Fisher Scientific as Wegovy demand surges and amid production problems with manufacturer Catalent, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
After reaching a settlement with Thermo Fisher earlier this month, the family of Henrietta Lacks is now suing Ultragenyx for its “unjust enrichment” using their matriarch’s immortal cell line.
The latest round of layoffs comes just two months after Thermo Fisher announced plans to close three sites in San Diego, bringing the total to nearly 600 jobs cut in 2023.
In addition to promoting their brands, companies say their funding initiatives give them access to the expertise of top researchers and contribute to society.
The pharmaceutical industry is expected to spend more than $3 billion on artificial intelligence by 2025, but advocates say it is not yet living up to its potential.
Sonoma Bio announced its plans to erect an 83,000-square-foot operations facility in Seattle, while Thermo Fisher opened a new viral vector manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.
The FDA is busy accepting drug applications, granting specialty designations and approving drugs for market. Here’s a look at this week’s FDA activity.
