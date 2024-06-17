SUBSCRIBE
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Novo Nordisk Taps Thermo Fisher to Help Meet Wegovy Demand: Reuters
The Danish drugmaker is leveraging Thermo Fisher Scientific as Wegovy demand surges and amid production problems with manufacturer Catalent, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
August 24, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
A Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind/Courtesy jor
Business
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Policy
Ultragenyx Sued by Henrietta Lacks’ Family in Second HeLa Cell Line Lawsuit
After reaching a settlement with Thermo Fisher earlier this month, the family of Henrietta Lacks is now suing Ultragenyx for its “unjust enrichment” using their matriarch’s immortal cell line.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Thermo Fisher sign in front of building/
Business
Thermo Fisher Cuts 88 Jobs in San Diego in Fourth Round of Layoffs This Year
The latest round of layoffs comes just two months after Thermo Fisher announced plans to close three sites in San Diego, bringing the total to nearly 600 jobs cut in 2023.
June 20, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Jar of money / Adobe Stock, juliasudnits
Industry Seeks to Stimulate Innovation Through Grant Programs
In addition to promoting their brands, companies say their funding initiatives give them access to the expertise of top researchers and contribute to society.
May 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alejandra Manjarrez
Pictured: Woman in lab coat, safety glasses, and g
Sponsored: In mRNA Production, You Get Out What You Put In
Choose your raw materials wisely
April 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Getty Images
Business
What Will it Take for AI to Live Up to its Hype?
The pharmaceutical industry is expected to spend more than $3 billion on artificial intelligence by 2025, but advocates say it is not yet living up to its potential.
January 30, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Job Trends
Sonoma, Thermo Fisher Bring Jobs to Seattle, WA & Plainville, MA - Updated
Sonoma Bio announced its plans to erect an 83,000-square-foot operations facility in Seattle, while Thermo Fisher opened a new viral vector manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.
August 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of JHVEPhoto/GettyImages
Drug Development
FDA Weekly Review: Daewoong, Novavax, Preceptis and More
The FDA is busy accepting drug applications, granting specialty designations and approving drugs for market. Here’s a look at this week’s FDA activity.
August 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Axiom Human Genotyping Arrays Now Integrated with Allelica Polygenic Risk Score Software and Reports
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Help Advance Myeloid Cancer Clinical Research and Treatment Utilizing Next Generation Sequencing Technology
July 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of Olink, Announces Commencement of Subsequent Offering Period
July 10, 2024
 · 
11 min read
News
Olink Announces Receipt of CMA Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by Thermo Fisher
July 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils New Solutions Supporting Research Workflows at ASMS 2024
June 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Innovative Mass Spectrometer to Advance Clinical Research
June 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Job Trends
Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens New GMP-certified Ultra-cold Facility in the EU to Accelerate Advanced Therapies Development
June 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Seer Technology Access Center Provides Unprecedented Scale and Depth of Coverage for PrognomiQ’s Early Cancer Detection Study
June 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Thermo Fisher Scientific Releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
May 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
