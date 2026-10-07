Tempus Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Moderna and Merck

Collaboration to Support Potential Commercialization of Intismeran Autogene

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced an expanded, multi-year collaboration to support the potential commercialization of intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157), a novel, potential first-in-class individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma and other cancer types. Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. The collaboration builds on joint efforts initiated last year and will support preparations for the potential commercialization of intismeran autogene.

As part of the collaboration, Tempus will manage the timely collection and transfer of tumor tissue and blood samples required for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Subject to applicable regulatory approvals, Tempus will also provide NGS services to support the intismeran autogene design and manufacturing process. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

“Bringing an individualized therapy like intismeran autogene from clinical development toward potential commercialization requires a seamless, highly reliable diagnostic network,” said Said Francis, Moderna’s Chief Business Officer and General Manager, Individualized Neoantigen Therapies. “Working with Tempus allows us to leverage their commercial footprint and advanced sequencing capabilities as we work to deliver individualized neoantigen therapies to patients at scale.”

“What makes individualized neoantigen therapies so exciting is that every treatment is designed around the biology of an individual patient's tumor. That requires a carefully coordinated end-to-end process, from collecting a patient's tumor sample and generating sequencing data to designing and manufacturing an individualized therapy,” said Jannie Oosthuizen, President, Global Oncology and MSD International. “Collaborations like this one with Tempus are helping build the infrastructure needed to bring this innovative approach to patients.”

“Individualized therapies represent the future of precision medicine, but delivering on their promise requires an end-to-end clinical workflow that works in the real world,” said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus. “By combining our operational scale and deep clinical integration with Merck and Moderna’s mRNA innovation, we are building the infrastructure needed to bring individualized cancer vaccines to patients.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of its collaboration with Merck and Moderna to support the commercialization of personalized cancer vaccines. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including statements about the size of the database, its potential integrations, and its current and future availability, primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Kelli Manalli

kelli.manalli@tempus.com