Merck & Company
Who we are
We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company. We’re at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals.
Our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world
For more than 130 years, we’ve brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We foster an inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities.
Elkton, Virginia, US
Discover what Elkton, Virginia has to offer.
A piece of our company’s legacy has lived in Elkton for 80 years. Nestled along the beautiful hills of the Shenandoah Valley, this is a place defined by bold views of beauty and nature at its finest. Shenandoah National Park (20-minute drive) and both Richmond, Virginia and Washington D.C. are within a two-hour drive of the Elkton site. Find inspiration in the vivid colors and rugged grandeur of our surroundings where you’ll have access to some of the most attractive skiing, golfing, and hiking around.
We are growing and we want you to grow with us.
We have made a significant investment in stages over the past couple of years to expand our manufacturing operation in Elkton, Virginia. This includes several state-of-the-art and innovative projects that have already added 120,000 square feet to our existing operation in Elkton, VA. These projects directly support our shared aspiration and purpose to save and improve lives.
Come work in Elkton, where you can help make a difference locally in the lives of people globally.
Come work in Elkton, where you can help make a difference locally in the lives of people globally.
NEWS
On its third-quarter earnings investor call Thursday morning, Merck executives touted recent pipeline wins alongside a strong performance for subcutaneous Keytruda and pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Winrevair that drove the pharma’s overall sales expectations to surpass expectations.
Sac-TMT significantly extended overall and progression-free survival for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer by 6.9 months over chemotherapy in a Phase 3 trial—becoming the first TROP2-directed ADC to do so in this setting, Merck told BioSpace.
After sitting through the full presentation on the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial at the ESMO Congress over the weekend, analysts are more keen on the personalized mRNA cancer vaccine data that last week spurred a stock selloff for both partners.
A combination of the personalized cancer vaccine intismeran autogene and Merck’s Keytruda just barely cleared analysts’ expectations for recurrence-free survival, leaving questions as to its applicability to tumor types beyond melanoma.
At the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting this weekend, Merck will showcase three late-stage trials of its Kelun-Biotech–partnered TROP2-directed antibody sac-TMT that VP of Chemistry Alan Northrup says gets the payload release “just right.”
At the European Society of Medical Oncology meeting in Madrid this weekend, analysts will be watching for detailed data on Merck and Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine, Summit and Akeso’s PD-1xVEGF bispecific therapy, and a host of antibody-drug conjugates.
Bellwether Johnson & Johnson will kick off the third quarter earnings reporting period on Tuesday, with analysts searching for news on business development, launch execution and more.
With the patent court siding with Halozyme, Merck faces restrictions on a product that won approval in Europe last year.
VAX-31 beat Pfizer and Merck’s established pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in a Phase 3 trial, exceeding investors’ most ambitious scenario and setting Vaxcyte up to challenge the Big Pharmas in a market worth $8 billion.
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