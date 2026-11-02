Merck & Company

Who we are

We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company. We’re at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals.

Our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world

For more than 130 years, we’ve brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We foster an inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities.