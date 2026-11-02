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Merck & Company

Who we are
We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company. We’re at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals.

Our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world
For more than 130 years, we’ve brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We foster an inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities.

Elkton, Virginia, US
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Discover what Elkton, Virginia has to offer.
A piece of our company’s legacy has lived in Elkton for 80 years. Nestled along the beautiful hills of the Shenandoah Valley, this is a place defined by bold views of beauty and nature at its finest. Shenandoah National Park (20-minute drive) and both Richmond, Virginia and Washington D.C. are within a two-hour drive of the Elkton site. Find inspiration in the vivid colors and rugged grandeur of our surroundings where you’ll have access to some of the most attractive skiing, golfing, and hiking around.
We are growing and we want you to grow with us.
We have made a significant investment in stages over the past couple of years to expand our manufacturing operation in Elkton, Virginia. This includes several state-of-the-art and innovative projects that have already added 120,000 square feet to our existing operation in Elkton, VA. These projects directly support our shared aspiration and purpose to save and improve lives.

Come work in Elkton, where you can help make a difference locally in the lives of people globally.
NEWS
Blindness and crisis, blindfolded businessman walks to the cliff
Earnings
Merck looks ahead to ‘another year of investment’ as Keytruda cliff looms
On its third-quarter earnings investor call Thursday morning, Merck executives touted recent pipeline wins alongside a strong performance for subcutaneous Keytruda and pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Winrevair that drove the pharma’s overall sales expectations to surpass expectations.
October 29, 2026
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4 min read
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Heather McKenzie
Woman starts a new life. Female doing first step in the future. Girl wants to get rid of psychological problems. Concept of mental health improvement. Vector illustration
Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC cuts death risk by over 30% in endometrial cancer
Sac-TMT significantly extended overall and progression-free survival for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer by 6.9 months over chemotherapy in a Phase 3 trial—becoming the first TROP2-directed ADC to do so in this setting, Merck told BioSpace.
October 26, 2026
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4 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Cancer
ESMO 2026: Analysts warm to Merck, Moderna’s cancer vaccine after frustrating data leak
After sitting through the full presentation on the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial at the ESMO Congress over the weekend, analysts are more keen on the personalized mRNA cancer vaccine data that last week spurred a stock selloff for both partners.
October 26, 2026
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3 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck, Moderna shares fall as cancer vaccine disappoints after data leak
A combination of the personalized cancer vaccine intismeran autogene and Merck’s Keytruda just barely cleared analysts’ expectations for recurrence-free survival, leaving questions as to its applicability to tumor types beyond melanoma.
October 22, 2026
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5 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC hits the ‘Goldilocks zone,’ VP says
At the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting this weekend, Merck will showcase three late-stage trials of its Kelun-Biotech–partnered TROP2-directed antibody sac-TMT that VP of Chemistry Alan Northrup says gets the payload release “just right.”
October 22, 2026
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5 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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cancer
Merck/Moderna, Summit/Akeso and ADCs to headline ESMO 2026
At the European Society of Medical Oncology meeting in Madrid this weekend, analysts will be watching for detailed data on Merck and Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine, Summit and Akeso’s PD-1xVEGF bispecific therapy, and a host of antibody-drug conjugates.
October 19, 2026
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8 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Big Pharma profits and Business for the pharmaceutical industry as piles of money from prescription medication and medicine biochemistry through the development patenting and marketing of expensive drugs.
Earnings
Analysts eye RevMed’s pancreatic cancer launch, Merck’s data blitz for Q3 earnings
Bellwether Johnson & Johnson will kick off the third quarter earnings reporting period on Tuesday, with analysts searching for news on business development, launch execution and more.
October 13, 2026
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4 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Manufacturing
Merck barred from making subcutaneous Keytruda in 8 European countries
With the patent court siding with Halozyme, Merck faces restrictions on a product that won approval in Europe last year.
October 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
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Vaccines
Vaxcyte rises as pneumococcal shot establishes ‘new competitive moat’ vs. Pfizer, Merck
VAX-31 beat Pfizer and Merck’s established pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in a Phase 3 trial, exceeding investors’ most ambitious scenario and setting Vaxcyte up to challenge the Big Pharmas in a market worth $8 billion.
October 5, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Paul J. Diaz Elected to Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA Board of Directors
October 13, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Tempus Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Moderna and Merck
October 7, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Merck to Hold Third-Quarter 2026 Sales and Earnings Conference Call Oct. 29
October 1, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Merck’s Remigromig, a Tri-specific Agonist of the Wingless-related Integration Site (Wnt) Pathway, Met Primary Endpoint in the Pivotal Phase 2b/3 BRUNELLO Study of Adults with Diabetic Macular Edema
September 24, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Merck’s KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Approved in Japan for Subcutaneous Administration for All KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Indications Approved in Japan
September 21, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
Merck to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 8, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Merck to Participate in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
September 2, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Moderna and Merck Cancer Vaccine Success Is Good News for CancerVax
August 24, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Merck Collaborate to Expand Access to Oncology Clinical Trials
August 13, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2026 Dividend
July 29, 2026
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2 min read