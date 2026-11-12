Stratus Medical to Present at the 38th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2026, in New York City

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus® Medical, a growth stage medical device company focused on advancing radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for chronic pain, today announced that Bret Boudousquie, Founder and CEO, will present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, at 11:30 am eastern, at the Lotte New York Palace in Kennedy 1 on the 4th Floor.

Stratus Medical continues to report strong commercial progress in 2026, with 40% year-over-year growth in the US, driven primarily by its patented NIMBUS® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode (NIMBUS). NIMBUS is used by leading physicians and hospitals both in the United States and internationally for the treatment of pain.

Since startup, the Company has invested heavily in new product development including its forthcoming platform technology, the Stratus® RF Generator, which will power its RF devices and enable Stratus Medical to better serve its rapidly growing customer base.

Stratus Medical is leveraging the NIMBUS multitined expandable design for its neurovasis™ basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system, nearing completion. Vertebrogenic low back pain develops when the vertebral endplates in the spine become damaged. Treatments include medications, physical therapy, and basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA). It is estimated that more than 5 million people in the United States have vertebrogenic back pain.

The Stratus RF Generator and neurovasis BVNA technologies have not been submitted, evaluated, or cleared by the FDA.

"Stratus Medical is excited to share our story with leading medical technology investors at the upcoming Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference", said Bret Boudousquie, CEO of Stratus Medical. "It is gratifying to work with exceptional physicians and hospitals to develop technologies that improve patient care, increase efficiency, and lower cost."

About Stratus Medical – Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. The Company has been recognized for revenue growth and innovation by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies. The Company's foundational NIMBUS technology has rapidly gained market share in the US and other countries due to its ease of use, reduced procedure times, and large-volume lesion providing sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Magnolia, Texas.

Media Contact



Cody Jorgensen



Marketing Director



Stratus Medical



346-703-0642



cody@stratusmedical.com



https://stratusmedical.com

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SOURCE Stratus Medical