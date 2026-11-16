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Press Releases

Stevanato Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 16, 2026

November 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.



The Company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from Monday, November 16, 2026, to Thursday, November 19, 2026, in London. The Company will host a presentation on Wednesday, November 18, at 3:00 p.m. (GMT). A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

The Company will also host meetings at the Wolfe Research Virtual Small and Mid-Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, and the Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference taking place on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Lisa Miles
lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com

Giacomo Guiducci
giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com

Media
Caterina Tripepi
caterina.tripepi@stevanatogroup.com

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