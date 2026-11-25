Reverse stock split expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 30, 2026, with split-adjusted trading expected to begin that day under the ticker symbol “LAB”

Special dividend of contingent value rights expected to be distributed on December 11, 2026, to Standard BioTools stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2026

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB) (“Standard BioTools”) today announced that it will implement a reverse stock split of Standard BioTools’ common stock at a ratio of 1-for-35 (the “Reverse Stock Split”), in connection with the anticipated closing (the “Closing”) of its previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with Treeline Biosciences, Inc. (“Treeline”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of June 6, 2026, among Treeline, Standard BioTools and Siri Merger Sub, Inc. The Reverse Stock Split was approved by Standard BioTools’ stockholders at Standard BioTools’ special meeting of stockholders held on November 19, 2026, with the final ratio mutually agreed by Standard BioTools and Treeline and approved by Standard BioTools’ Board of Directors. The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 30, 2026 (the “Reverse Stock Split Effective Time”), and Standard BioTools’ common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) at the market open on November 30, 2026, under Standard BioTools’ existing ticker symbol “LAB.” Following the Merger, the combined company will operate as Treeline Biosciences, Inc., and its common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on the trading day following the effective time of the Merger, under the ticker symbol “TRLN.”

In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, every 35 shares of Standard BioTools common stock outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Stock Split Effective Time will be automatically combined and reclassified into one share of Standard BioTools common stock. The number of authorized shares of Standard BioTools common stock will remain unchanged, and the Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of Standard BioTools common stock. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the per share exercise price and the number of shares issuable upon the exercise of all then-outstanding Standard BioTools options and to the number of shares issuable upon the vesting of all then-outstanding Standard BioTools restricted stock units. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, and stockholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share will receive cash in lieu thereof. The new CUSIP number for Standard BioTools common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 34385P 207. Following completion of the Reverse Stock Split, there will be approximately 11.3 million shares of Standard BioTools common stock outstanding.

The combination of, and reduction in, the issued and outstanding shares of Standard BioTools common stock as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will occur automatically at the Reverse Stock Split Effective Time. Standard BioTools’ transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), will send stockholders of record holding their shares electronically in book-entry form a transaction notice indicating the number of shares of common stock held after the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who hold their shares through a broker, bank, custodian or other nominee will have their positions adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to their broker, bank, custodian or other nominee’s particular processes.

Additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split can be found in Standard BioTools’ definitive proxy statement/prospectus dated October 21, 2026 (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3), a copy of which is available at www.sec.gov and on Standard BioTools’ website.

Also in connection with the Merger, Standard BioTools announced that its Board of Directors declared a one-time special dividend on each outstanding share of Standard BioTools common stock held as of the close of business on the last business day prior to the day on which the effective time of the Merger occurs (the “CVR Record Date”), in the form of one contingent value right (each, a “CVR”) for each such share of common stock, payable on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis. The CVR Record Date is currently expected to be December 7, 2026, and the CVRs are currently expected to be distributed on December 11, 2026. The special dividend is conditioned on the consummation of the Merger. Each CVR will entitle the holder to receive contingent payments, payable in shares of Standard BioTools common stock, based on certain net proceeds received by Standard BioTools following the Closing, pursuant to the terms of a contingent value rights agreement expected to be entered into by and among Standard BioTools, Computershare, as rights agent, and its affiliate, Computershare Inc. (the “CVR Agreement”), as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

If the expected date of the Closing changes, the CVR Record Date and the distribution date will change accordingly. If the consummation of the Merger does not occur, the special dividend will be deemed not to have been declared, no CVRs will be issued and the CVR Agreement will be of no force or effect. There can be no assurance that holders of the CVRs, if issued and distributed, will receive any payments in respect of the CVRs.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB) is committed to setting the new standard in the life science tools industry through strategic consolidation, best-in-class operations and a world class management team. Standard BioTools’ established portfolio includes essential, standardized next-generation solutions designed to help biomedical researchers develop better therapeutics faster. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/terms-and-conditions/. Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Merger, the distribution of the CVRs and the timing and amount of any payments under the CVR Agreement, and the timing of the closing of the Merger and the combined company’s trading on Nasdaq. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) risks associated with the possible failure to satisfy the conditions to the Closing or consummation of the Merger; (ii) risks associated with the uncertainty as to the timing of the consummation of the Merger and the ability of each of Standard BioTools and Treeline to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement prior to the Closing or consummation of the Merger; (iv) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the Merger, including with respect to future financial and operating results; (v) the effect of the completion of the Merger on the combined company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; and (vi) the risk that the parties may assume unexpected liabilities and expenses as a result of the Merger. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of Standard BioTools’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, Standard BioTools’ subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Standard BioTools’ Registration Statement on Form S-4 relating to the Merger, and Standard BioTools’ other filings with the SEC. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Standard BioTools nor Treeline assumes any obligation to, or currently intends to, update any such forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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Media:

Dan Moore / Nick Lamplough / David Feldman

Collected Strategies

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