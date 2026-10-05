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Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - October 2, 2026

October 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients, today announced that Spyre’s independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 21,424 shares of common stock of Spyre and 6,604 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to two non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “2018 Plan”). The stock options and RSUs were approved on October 1, 2026 and were material to each employee's acceptance of employment with Spyre, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $89.93, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 1, 2026. The options granted to the employees shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs granted to the employees shall vest as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective RSUs on each anniversary of the next February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15 occurring on or after the employee’s start date, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, IL-23, and IL-17A/F as well as rational combination programs.

For more information, please visit http://spyre.com.

For Investors :
Eric McIntyre
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Spyre Therapeutics
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Spyre Therapeutics
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