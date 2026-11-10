Spero Therapeutics Appoints William Ho, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of William Ho, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, and its Development Committee, effective as of November 10, 2026. Concurrently, the Company announced that Dr. Patrick Vink will step down from the Board of Directors, with Dr. Ho filling the vacancy created by Dr. Vink’s departure.



“We are pleased to welcome Bill to Spero’s Board of Directors as Spero executes on its immunology-focused strategy, including advancing SP001 and evaluating opportunities to expand its pipeline,” said Frank Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Spero Therapeutics. “We believe that Bill’s strong background in immunology and extensive experience with translational and clinical development, including the development of an immunology asset originating from China while at RAPT Therapeutics, will bring valuable and relevant perspective to the Board as we advance our strategy and work to create long-term value for patients and shareholders.”

“We are deeply grateful to Patrick for his invaluable contributions to the Company and the Board of Directors during his eleven-year tenure,” added Mr. Thomas. “His leadership has been instrumental in advancing Spero through its IPO to an established public company with an approved drug that is now strategically positioned for its next phase of growth. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Ho is a physician-scientist and biotech executive with more than 20 years of clinical development experience across oncology, allergy, and immunology. He served as Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics from 2015 to December 2025, where he most recently led the U.S. and ex-China development strategy and initiation of clinical development for an in-licensed next-generation anti-IgE monoclonal antibody. The program contributed to GSK’s $2.2 billion acquisition of RAPT Therapeutics, finalized in March 2026. Dr. Ho brings extensive experience in clinical immunotherapy and the translational and clinical development of novel therapeutics. Prior to joining RAPT Therapeutics, he served as Vice President of Clinical Development at Igenica Biotherapeutics, where he led the clinical development of antibody-based therapeutics. Previously, Dr. Ho spent seven years in roles up to Senior Medical Director in the Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED) group in BioOncology, where he led the development of small-molecule, antibody and antibody-drug conjugate programs from IND filing through Phase 3. Dr. Ho received his A.B. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and his M.D. and Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Stanford University School of Medicine.

“I am excited to join Spero’s Board at this important stage in the Company’s evolution,” said Dr. Ho. “Spero has an exciting opportunity with SP001 and its broader focus on developing therapies for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases.”

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company’s lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immune-mediated diseases. For more information, visit www.sperotx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Spero's plans to advance SP001 and execute its long-term strategy; and Spero's plans to evaluate opportunities to expand its pipeline of therapies for immune-mediated diseases. Forward-looking statements are based on Spero's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the completion and integration of the Innovent transaction; Spero's ability to successfully develop SP001; the timing and outcome of clinical trials and regulatory interactions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; potential safety, efficacy, manufacturing, supply, intellectual property, financing, competitive, and market risks; and other risks described in Spero's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spero undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shai Biran, Ph.D.

Spero Therapeutics

IR@Sperotx.com



Media Inquiries:

media@sperotx.com