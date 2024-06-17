SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Spero Therapeutics

NEWS
Willy Barton/Shutterstock
Business
GSK Swoops in to Save Spero, Late-Stage Antibiotic
Shares of Spero Therapeutics soared in premarket trading following GlaxoSmithKline’s announcement that it will license the company’s late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr.
September 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Drug Development
Spero Searching for Way Forward after FDA Rejects cUTI Drug
Spero Therapeutics received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its complicated urinary tract infection therapy, tebipenem HBr oral tablets.
June 28, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pictured: ImmunoGen President and CEO Mark Enyedy/
Job Trends
Amid Waves of Biotech Layoffs, ADC Developers like ImmunoGen are Thriving
ImmunoGen, which is developing Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, is on a hiring spree. The company is looking to hire for more than 200 positions by the end of 2022.
May 7, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Asian woman holding cardboard box containing personal belongings after being fired by employer
Business
Anticipating FDA Rejection, Spero Cuts 75% Of Workforce
Spero is reducing a huge chunk of its staff to minimize expenses and reallocate resources toward more promising projects in anticipation of the FDA’s decision on its NDA for tebipenem HBr.
May 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Veru, Pfizer, Regeneron and More
Clinical Catch-Up for February 21
February 18, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: January 3-7
The biopharma industry has started 2022 with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
January 7, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pictured: FDA sign at headquarters/Courtesy of Get
Drug Development
FDA Lifts 11-Month Hold on Spero’s Lung Disease Drug
The FDA decided to lift the hold for its Phase IIa trial of SPR720 after Spero submitted a comprehensive analysis from the NHP toxicology study.
January 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Spero, CStone Among First to Score NDA Approvals This Year
Today, the FDA approved two new drug applications. One is for Spero’s tebipenem HBr oral tablets and the second is CStone’s IND application for CS5001.
January 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: June 14-18
It was another busy week of clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
June 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2016
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Spero Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results and Provides a Business Update
August 5, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Spero Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, August 5, 2024
July 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
June 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Spero Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
May 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Spero Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Operating Results and Provides a Business Update
May 15, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Spero Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, May 15, 2024
May 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 01, 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Spero Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results and Provides a Business Update
March 13, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024
March 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Spero Therapeutics Announces Clearance of IND for SPR206 to Treat MDR Gram-negative Bacterial Infections
February 28, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Load More