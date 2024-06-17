Spero Therapeutics
Shares of Spero Therapeutics soared in premarket trading following GlaxoSmithKline’s announcement that it will license the company’s late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr.
Spero Therapeutics received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its complicated urinary tract infection therapy, tebipenem HBr oral tablets.
ImmunoGen, which is developing Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, is on a hiring spree. The company is looking to hire for more than 200 positions by the end of 2022.
Spero is reducing a huge chunk of its staff to minimize expenses and reallocate resources toward more promising projects in anticipation of the FDA’s decision on its NDA for tebipenem HBr.
The FDA decided to lift the hold for its Phase IIa trial of SPR720 after Spero submitted a comprehensive analysis from the NHP toxicology study.
Today, the FDA approved two new drug applications. One is for Spero’s tebipenem HBr oral tablets and the second is CStone’s IND application for CS5001.
