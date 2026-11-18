President Dr. John Scaringe to retire in August 2027 after 16 years of transformative leadership; Provost Dr. Tamara Rozhon named successor

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) today announced that President John Scaringe, DC, EdD, will retire in August 2027, concluding 17 years as President and decades of service to the University. The SCU Board of Regents has appointed Tamara Rozhon, EdD, the University's current Provost, to succeed him, following a thoughtful review of the University's strategic direction and the leadership needed to advance its ambitious plans for growth and innovation.

Since becoming President in 2009, Dr. Scaringe has led an extraordinary period of institutional growth and transformation, guiding SCU's evolution from its chiropractic roots into a multidisciplinary health sciences university. Under his leadership, SCU has significantly expanded and diversified its academic programs, extended its geographic reach, more than quadrupled enrollment, and established a distinctive approach to healthcare education grounded in Integrative, Whole Health.

"John has led SCU through one of its most transformative periods," said LaKeisha Marsh, JD, Chair of SCU's Board of Regents. "He has challenged the University to think bigger, embrace new possibilities, and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of healthcare and higher education. His impact will be felt for years to come, and we are profoundly grateful for his extraordinary leadership and service. "

As part of its presidential succession deliberations, the Board of Regents reviewed and reaffirmed SCU's strategic plan, including its priorities for institutional growth, geographic expansion, advancing Integrative and Whole Health, and adapting to the evolving higher education and healthcare landscapes. Having affirmed its confidence in that direction, the Board considered the leadership experience and capabilities necessary to execute the strategy and determined that Dr. Rozhon was exceptionally well qualified to lead the University forward.

Dr. Rozhon, who has served as SCU's Provost for the past eight years, has played a central role in the University's growth and strategic evolution. She has led major academic expansion efforts, helped establish SCU's presence in new geographic markets, strengthened institutional operations, and elevated the University's brand and market position. As Provost, she oversees academic affairs and several other key institutional functions, including student affairs, institutional research, marketing, admissions, and alumni engagement.

Beyond her contributions at SCU, Dr. Rozhon brings nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience in higher education and holds an EdD in Higher Education Administration from the University of Pennsylvania. Throughout her career, she has guided institutions through complex challenges and significant change, developed innovative academic programs and partnerships, strengthened institutional performance, and delivered sustainable growth.

"The Board carefully considered where SCU needs to go, and the leadership required to get us there," Marsh said. "We reaffirmed our confidence in the University's strategic direction and concluded that Tamara possesses the vision, experience, and proven ability to advance it. She understands SCU deeply, has been instrumental in shaping its strategy, and combines forward-looking leadership with an exceptional ability to deliver results. We have tremendous confidence in her ability to guide SCU through the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Dr. Scaringe expressed strong support for his successor and optimism about SCU's future.

"Serving as SCU's President has been one of the greatest privileges of my career, and I am immensely proud of what our entire University community has accomplished together," said Dr. Scaringe. "Tamara has been an invaluable partner in shaping our strategy and driving the University's transformation. I've seen firsthand her ability to bring people together, tackle complex challenges, and turn ambitious ideas into reality. I could not be more confident in her leadership or more excited about SCU's future."

Dr. Rozhon expressed gratitude for the Board's confidence and appreciation for Dr. Scaringe's leadership.

"I'm honestly just so honored to be given this opportunity and grateful to the Board for their confidence in me," said Dr. Rozhon. "I know Dr. Scaringe is going to be a very tough act to follow, and I also know that the work we are doing at SCU is important. Our mission as an Integrative, Whole Health institution is important. I'm excited to lead the next chapter."

The transition will take place in August 2027, with Dr. Scaringe remaining fully engaged as President until his retirement and Dr. Rozhon continuing in her role as Provost. The two leaders will work closely together over the coming months to ensure continuity and advance the University's strategic priorities.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

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SOURCE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES