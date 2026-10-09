SOPHiA GENETICS and Myriad Genetics Announce New Collaboration to Advance Prostate Genomic Instability Score Technology

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) and Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN) today announce a collaboration to advance new prostate cancer-specific genomic instability score (PrGIS) technology to support precision oncology approaches with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN). PrGIS is a novel biomarker signature designed to assess chromosomal instability associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) in prostate cancer patients. The collaboration aims to advance PrGIS in clinical trials and expand access to precision oncology medicines through potential companion diagnostic solutions.

Myriad developed PrGIS to support HRD as an actionable biomarker in prostate cancer, where HRD is emerging as an important prognostic and predictive biomarker. The proprietary MyChoice® CDx test which is currently available as a companion diagnostic in ovarian cancer, will produce the PrGIS score and is being advanced for prostate cancer as a new indication.

"This collaboration showcases Myriad's biopharma capabilities to support development of precision oncology treatments," said Lou Welebob, Senior Vice President, Companion Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics. "PrGIS is designed to provide biopharma partners with a platform that may support patient stratification in clinical trials and help accelerate companion diagnostic development for precision oncology therapies."

As part of the collaboration, SOPHiA GENETICS is developing its solid tumor application for Extended Homologous Recombination Solution into a decentralized companion diagnostic solution. The solution will incorporate Myriad's PrGIS technology and aim to expand patient access to PrGIS in global markets. SOPHiA GENETICS' technology-agnostic, cloud-based platform offers local laboratory testing across a global network of more than 1,000 connected institutions in over 75 countries.

"Precision medicine has a geographic problem because breakthrough therapies developed in major markets often remain inaccessible to patients in the rest of the world," said Jess Lambe, VP & Managing Director of BioPharma Business Development, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By pairing Myriad's world-class biomarker innovation with SOPHiA GENETICS' global network, we are working toward a solution for this. Together, we're building a new model for companion diagnostic deployment that could help innovative therapies reach the right patients locally, expanding access to care where it matters the most."

Upcoming ESMO data to highlight PrGIS as a novel biomarker in prostate cancer



Myriad also plans to present PrGIS research, co-authored with AstraZeneca, at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026. The research is expected to further characterize the biomarker and support its validation. Full data will be available following the ESMO embargo period.

About SOPHiA GENETICS



SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is an AI-native healthcare technology company on a mission to transform patient care by expanding access to data-driven medicine globally. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDMTM, an AI platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data to generate real-time, real-world insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Myriad Genetics



Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

SOPHiA GENETICS Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans to deploy PrGIS technology, the development of decentralized companion diagnostic solutions, the Company's global commercialization capabilities, and the expected benefits and reach of this collaboration. These "forward-looking statements" are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 3, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the Company's Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SOPHiA GENETICS is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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