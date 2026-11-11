Sinaptica Therapeutics to Host Scientific Symposium at CTAD 2026 Exploring the Role of Brain Network Dysfunction in Alzheimer’s Disease

Leading Alzheimer's researchers Giacomo Koch, Emiliano Santarnecchi and Harald Hampel to examine emerging evidence, biomarkers and therapeutic approaches targeting brain network dysfunction

Scientific co-founder Giacomo Koch will present an overview of Sinaptica's personalized neuromodulation approach and clinical development program in Alzheimer’s Disease at the CTAD Biotech Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinaptica Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing a personalized, non-invasive therapy for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it will host a Scientific Symposium exploring the role of brain network dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, taking place November 16–19, 2026, in Boston.

The Sinaptica-sponsored symposium, titled "AD as a Disease of Network Dysfunction – From Mechanism to Therapeutic Interventions," will take place on Tuesday, November 17, and feature three leading researchers in Alzheimer's disease and brain network science: Giacomo Koch, MD, PhD; Emiliano Santarnecchi, PhD, PsyD; and Harald Hampel, MD, PhD, MSc.

The symposium will explore growing scientific evidence that dysfunction of the brain's Default Mode Network (DMN), a critical network involved in memory and cognition, may play a central role in Alzheimer's disease pathology and progression. The discussion will examine evidence of network dysfunction early in the disease process, emerging biomarkers that characterize these changes, and clinical findings from interventions designed to restore network function and promote neuroplasticity.

"An important question emerging in Alzheimer's research is whether brain network dysfunction is not simply a consequence of the disease, but a fundamental driver of its progression," said Ken Mariash, Chief Executive Officer of Sinaptica Therapeutics. "We're bringing together leading scientists to examine the evidence, explore what we're learning from clinical studies, and discuss how this understanding could open new avenues for treating Alzheimer's disease."

Sinaptica is developing the investigational SinaptiStim® System, which uses personalized, non-invasive precision neurostimulation targeting the DMN. Positive 52-week Phase 2 clinical data demonstrated statistically significant slowing of Alzheimer's disease progression across key gold-standard measures of cognition, function and behavior, including up to 87% slowing of decline in Activities of Daily Living. Sinaptica is now preparing to screen patients as it moves to launch its pivotal clinical trial.

Also on November 17, Sinaptica scientific co-founder Giacomo Koch is invited to present at the CTAD Biotech Showcase, where he will provide an overview of the company's personalized neuromodulation approach and clinical development program.

Scientific Symposium Details

Title: AD as a Disease of Network Dysfunction – From Mechanism to Therapeutic Interventions

AD as a Disease of Network Dysfunction – From Mechanism to Therapeutic Interventions Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time: 7am ET

7am ET Location: Salon D, Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

Salon D, Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA Speakers: Giacomo Koch, MD, PhD; Emiliano Santarnecchi, PhD; Harald Hampel, MD, PhD, MSc

Giacomo Koch, MD, PhD; Emiliano Santarnecchi, PhD; Harald Hampel, MD, PhD, MSc Attendance: By invitation



About Sinaptica Therapeutics

Sinaptica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neuromodulation therapeutics company leading the development of a new class of personalized therapeutics to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s and other primary neurodegenerative diseases. The company is in the initiation stage of its pivotal clinical trial for the SinaptiStim® System, which utilizes a patented, non-invasive approach to treating Alzheimer’s through precision neurostimulation of a key brain network involved in memory, the Default Mode Network. Sinaptica’s scientific co-founders pioneered research on this novel approach, with positive 52-week randomized Phase 2 data demonstrating statistically significant slowing of Alzheimer’s disease progression across all key gold-standard measures spanning cognition, function and behavior, including up to 87% slowing of decline in Activities of Daily Living.

Sinaptica’s mission is to bring a safe, effective, and non-invasive neuromodulation therapy to Alzheimer’s patients that can help significantly slow the progression of cognitive, functional, and behavioral decline. Learn more at sinapticatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @SinapticaTX .

The SinaptiStim® System is for investigational use only. It has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale in any geography.

CONTACT: Media contact: Kathryn Morris, BrightPoint 914-204-6412 kathryn@brightpointny.com