NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SDGR #Biologics--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced the acquisition of ENPICOM B.V., a privately held company that provides a specialized bioinformatics software platform for early-stage biologics discovery.

Early-stage biologics discovery generates billions of genetic sequences, creating an operational bottleneck between wet-lab screening and downstream molecular design. ENPICOM automates these complex sequencing pipelines, using integrated sequence analytics and machine learning to filter billions of possibilities down to a refined, prioritized list of drug candidates in hours rather than weeks. By funneling prioritized candidates directly into LiveDesign for Biologics, with integrated access to Schrödinger’s suite of physics-based optimization methods, Schrödinger can expand the end-to-end coverage of its biologics discovery platform, deepen enterprise customer engagement, and capture high-volume sequence data to further advance predictive modeling method development.

“ENPICOM’s innovative solutions are a strategic addition to our computational platform, and this acquisition demonstrates our commitment to establishing the same leadership position for biologics that we have achieved for small molecules," said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger. “Uniting ENPICOM’s bioinformatics software with our computational platform and enterprise solutions will enable us to support biologics discovery campaigns from initial screening through atomic-scale optimization, while providing the underlying architecture to further expand into new modalities. We look forward to welcoming the talented ENPICOM team to Schrödinger.”

“ENPICOM and Schrödinger share a common foundation of scientific rigor, and we are very pleased to join the Schrödinger team,” stated Nicola Bonzanni, chief executive officer and founder of ENPICOM. “Our bioinformatics platform turns weeks of complex sequence analysis into hours of decisive insight, matching software and automation directly to the needs of biologics discovery teams. Working alongside Schrödinger’s experienced scientific team will help further advance the ENPICOM technology, while their strong commercial team can scale the reach of our biologics platform across the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Schrödinger and ENPICOM closed the approximately €22 million all-cash acquisition on November 25, 2026, and ENPICOM is now operating as part of Schrödinger. The acquisition is not expected to materially impact Schrödinger’s full-year 2026 ACV, and the company is reaffirming its full-year 2026 ACV guidance provided on November 4, 2026.

About ENPICOM

ENPICOM is a bioinformatics and AI company accelerating biologics discovery and development. Its digital platform unifies data, automates analysis, and integrates AI into scientists' daily workflows, helping life sciences organizations develop better medicines, faster. The company is headquartered in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, on the Mariënburg Campus, premises shared with the Jheronimus Academy of Data Science (JADS), placing it at the heart of a leading data science ecosystem in Europe. For more information, visit www.enpicom.com.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, those statements regarding the expected benefits of Schrödinger’s acquisition of ENPICOM B.V., including the ability to establish an end-to-end computational platform for biologics discovery, expand upstream engagement with biologics discovery teams, deepen enterprise customer relationships, and advance predictive modeling capabilities; the expected integration of ENPICOM’s sequencing software platform with Schrödinger’s existing computational platform, including LiveDesign Biologics; the ability to retain ENPICOM’s key employees, Schrödinger’s financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026; Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software licensing business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, the long-term potential of its business, and its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including risks related to the integration of ENPICOM’s business, technology, and personnel into Schrödinger’s operations; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition; the ability to retain customer relationships following the acquisition; the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, its ability to transition customers to hosted software deployments, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, including the Euro, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Jaren Madden (Investors and Media)

Schrödinger, Inc.

jaren.madden@schrodinger.com

617-286-6264



Matthew Luchini (Investors)

Schrödinger, Inc.

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636



SHIFT Communications (Media)

schrodingerpr@shiftcomm.com