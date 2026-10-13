Rona Therapeutics enters into global license agreement with Roche for ALK7-targeting RNAi therapy for obesity and metabolic diseases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics today announced it has granted Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) an exclusive worldwide license for Rona's investigational RNAi candidate targeting activin receptor-like kinase 7 (ALK7) utilizing the company's proprietary extrahepatic delivery platform.

ALK7, encoded by the ACVR1C gene, is predominantly expressed in adipose tissue and is a genetically validated target for obesity and metabolic diseases. Inhibition of ALK7 by directly targeting adipocytes has the potential to selectively reduce visceral and other ectopic fat depots while preserving lean mass, offering a differentiated approach that may be complementary to incretin-based therapies.

"Obesity is a complex chronic disease with significant unmet medical needs for new mechanisms that can improve the quality and durability of weight loss," said Stella Shi, CEO and Founder of Rona Therapeutics. "ALK7 is a compelling obesity and metabolic disease target with the potential to directly address adipose tissue biology. Rona Therapeutics is committed to discover and develop novel RNAi therapies to benefit patients with obesity and metabolic diseases globally. This collaboration combines Rona's pioneering extrahepatic RNAi R&D platform with Roche's strong expertise and commitment in global development and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases to bring this important therapeutic candidate to patients."

"Obesity represents a significant health challenge that requires differentiated treatment options for patients," said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Corporate Business Development at Roche. "We are excited to partner with Rona Therapeutics, complementing our robust CVRM pipeline and reinforcing our commitment to delivering next-generation metabolic therapies."

Under the terms of the agreement, Rona will receive upfront and near-term milestone payments of up to $100M and is eligible to receive up to $1.06 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

About ALK7

ALK7 is a member of the transforming growth factor-beta receptor superfamily and is primarily expressed in adipocytes. The ALK7 signaling pathway regulates adipocyte lipid storage, lipolysis and energy homeostasis.

Human genetic studies have associated reduced ALK7 activity with favorable fat distribution and metabolic phenotypes. Therapeutic silencing of ALK7 therefore has the potential to promote reduction of visceral adipose tissue while preserving lean mass and improving metabolic health.

Unlike incretin-based therapies, which primarily affect appetite and energy intake, working in the CNS, ALK7 inhibition acts directly on adipose tissue biology. This differentiated mechanism creates the potential for ALK7-targeted therapies to be used independently or in combination with established obesity treatments.

About Rona Therapeutics

Rona Therapeutics is a world-leading RNAi therapeutics company dedicated to addressing cardiometabolic, obesity and degenerative diseases with next generation RNA technology platform. Since its inception in 2021, the Company has progressed multiple programs into global development leveraging its proprietary platform in extrahepatic delivery, multi-valency and novel oligo chemistry. The Company is backed by global blue-chip healthcare investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Rona, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Rona does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Rona with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Rona's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Rona's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

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SOURCE Rona Therapeutics