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Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2026

October 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 35,275 restricted stock units to 18 non-executive employees vesting over four years with 25% of the grant vesting each year.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, its marketed products and pipeline of potential products, please visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo

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SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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