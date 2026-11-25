FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retension Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTSN) (“Retension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, announced today that management will participate in one-on-one meetings and fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.
Event: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Event: 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Time: 12:55 p.m. ET
Location: Coral Gables, FL
About Retension Pharmaceuticals
Retension Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead clinical candidate, RTN-001, is in development for patients with uncontrolled and resistant hypertension.
About RTN-001
Retension Pharmaceuticals is developing RTN-001, a cardiovascular-targeted, next-generation PDE5 inhibitor designed to enhance nitric oxide signaling in central arteries not adequately reached by first-generation PDE5 inhibitors, thereby addressing a core driver of hypertension. RTN-001 has been studied in multiple clinical trials totaling 265 enrolled subjects. In two Phase 2 pilot trials, RTN-001 has achieved clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted reductions in systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure in patients with hypertension. A Phase 2b trial of RTN-001 in hypertension is ongoing. RTN-001 is being developed under an exclusive worldwide license from Sanofi S.A.
Contact:
Press and Investor Contact
Alex Schwartz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@retensionpharmaceuticals.com