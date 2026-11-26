WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the Remix Therapeutics website at https://ir.remixtx.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RMTX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

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Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

Kara.Stephens-Weaver@precisionaq.com