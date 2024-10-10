Remix Therapeutics
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
The strategic collaboration centers on Remix’s REMaster platform for the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that modulate RNA processing.
The funds will be used to support the development of the company’s REMaster technology platform. In addition, Remix will now be able to advance its pipeline of RNA processing targeted therapeutics as well.
