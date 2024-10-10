Remix Therapeutics

SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: A corporate building overlooking a freew
Money on the Move: SwanBio, Remix, Locus, Mirvie and More
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
May 18, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Pete Smith, Ph.D., co-founder, president and CSO/C
Business
Startup Remix Inks RNA Collab with Janssen Valued at $1B
The strategic collaboration centers on Remix’s REMaster platform for the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that modulate RNA processing.
February 17, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pete Smith, Ph.D., co-founder, president and CSO/C
Business
Putting a New Spin on RNA, Remix Launches with $81 Million
The funds will be used to support the development of the company’s REMaster technology platform. In addition, Remix will now be able to advance its pipeline of RNA processing targeted therapeutics as well.
December 8, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Krystle Vermes
