Remix Therapeutics™ Appoints Michael Landsittel to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Michael Landsittel to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to the Remix Board of Directors,” said Pete Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. “His proven track record of building and scaling innovative biotechnology companies, combined with his strategic perspective and broad industry expertise, will be invaluable as we continue advancing our RNA processing platform and pipeline and prepare to operate as a public company. We look forward to leveraging his experience as we execute on our strategy and work to deliver transformative medicines for patients.”

Mr. Landsittel is a seasoned biotechnology executive with over 20 years of experience spanning strategic finance, corporate and business development, investor relations and organizational leadership. Most recently, Mr. Landsittel served as Chief Financial Officer at Blueprint Medicines Corporation, where he helped guide the company through its $9.1 billion acquisition by Sanofi in 2025. During his more than decade-long tenure at Blueprint, he led efforts to raise approximately $4 billion in capital through a variety of transactions and helped lead the company’s transformation into a commercial-stage biotechnology company with the launch of AYVAKIT® (avapritinib). Prior to joining Blueprint, Mr. Landsittel served as Senior Director of Finance at Algeta ASA through its acquisition by Bayer. Before that, he held financial planning, business development and corporate strategy roles at Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Genzyme Corporation. Mr. Landsittel currently serves on the Board of Directors at Damora Therapeutics. He received an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Remix at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Mr. Landsittel. “Remix has built a strong foundation through its innovative science in RNA-targeted medicines, talented team and disciplined execution. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to support Remix in its next phase of growth and contribute to the company’s mission of translating cutting-edge science into meaningful medicines for patients with significant unmet medical need.”

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

Kara.Stephens-Weaver@precisionaq.com

Investors:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

