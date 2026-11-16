Remedy Robotics Raises $62 Million Series B to Bring Life-Saving Cardiovascular Intervention to Patients Everywhere

Funding will support clinical trials, advancement toward FDA approval, and planned commercial deployment of the company's AI-enabled endovascular robotic platform and software suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Robotics, Inc. ("Remedy"), a leading healthcare and physical AI company developing robotic systems for cardiovascular care and endovascular intervention, today announced it has raised $62 million in Series B funding to accelerate its mission of delivering flawless, immediate robotic care to all patients, regardless of location.

The funding will support several major milestones, including a planned pivotal clinical trial in partnership with the University of California and advancement toward FDA approval for neurovascular intervention. Remedy will also deploy prototype N1 Systems across its network of clinical partners, including through its strategic partnerships with SVIN Mission Thrombectomy and the Australian Stroke Alliance, while continuing to advance the system's industry-leading AI capabilities and autonomous functions.

"Endovascular intervention is the gold standard treatment for stroke and many cardiovascular emergencies, yet access remains limited to a small number of hospitals. For these time-critical conditions, that's devastating. Even when specialist intervention is available, treatment is often delayed, and complications are frustratingly common," said Dr. David Bell, CEO and Co-founder of Remedy Robotics. "This funding will allow us to accelerate toward deployment of our N1 System so we can bring quality intervention to patients everywhere, regardless of geography."

DCVC led the Series B, with participation from new investors including UC Investments (the University of California's investment office), Skip Capital, and Hostplus (one of Australia's largest pension funds). Existing investors Build Collective by Tony Fadell, Blackbird, Divergent Capital and KdT Ventures doubled down.

"Remedy Robotics represents a new generation of medical robotics and physical AI companies, focused not only on technical innovation, but on solving real-world challenges," said James Hardiman, General Partner at DCVC. "We believe the company is uniquely positioned to redefine how life-saving intervention is delivered and are thrilled to support them as they advance toward broader clinical and commercial adoption."

Remedy is finalizing development of the N1 System, an AI-enabled robotic platform and software suite that uses machine learning to analyze preoperative imaging, simulate cases in advance, provide real-time 3D-2D image registration and complete entire endovascular procedures robotically. Designed for on-site, remote, or autonomous operation, the system has the potential to dramatically expand access to and improve the quality of specialized neurovascular, coronary, and peripheral vascular care. Remedy now works with more than 100 hospitals worldwide and is among a small group of physical AI companies bringing robotics into real-world clinical use. In October 2025, Remedy announced that it had successfully completed the world's first remote neurointerventional procedures using the N1 System.

"This funding will allow our world-leading hardware, software, and machine learning teams to progress the N1 system towards clinical trials and potential FDA approval, while also developing additional features including full autonomy," said Jake Sganga, CTO and Co-founder of Remedy Robotics. "We are particularly excited to deepen our partnership with the University of California, having worked closely with their clinical experts since 2021, and as we prepare for our planned pivotal clinical trials to be held across the UC network."

"Remedy is building the kind of company we look for at Blackbird: one with world-class technical talent, a massive global problem to solve, and the potential to create an entirely new category," said Michael Tolo, Partner at Blackbird. "We believe Remedy is uniquely positioned to transform how endovascular care is delivered, and we are excited to support the company through its next phase of growth."

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke and heart attack, is the leading cause of death globally—claiming nearly 20 million lives each year—about twice the toll of all cancers. Beyond the human cost, stroke alone carries an annual economic burden of approximately $891 billion worldwide through healthcare costs and lost productivity. Access to endovascular intervention, the most effective treatment for many cardiovascular conditions, remains severely limited because only highly specialized physicians at a small number of hospitals can perform it. Today, just 2.8 percent of eligible stroke patients worldwide have access to endovascular treatment, leaving millions each year with otherwise preventable disability. Because cardiovascular emergencies are so time-critical, patient outcomes vary sharply based on proximity to specialized care, even in countries with well-developed specialist networks, such as the United States. Remedy's technology directly addresses this access gap, delivering expert care for stroke, severe heart attacks, hemorrhagic conditions, and other time-critical cardiovascular emergencies to patients wherever they are.

Remedy aims to elevate the standard of care across the cardiovascular continuum, from diagnosis to discharge and surveillance, with the goal of making flawless, immediate cardiovascular care available to patients everywhere, from San Francisco to rural areas of Arkansas where timely care is out of reach, or to Lagos, Nigeria, where intervention is almost entirely unavailable.

The N1 System is under development and is not currently available for sale or clinical use in any jurisdiction.

About Remedy Robotics



Remedy Robotics is a leading healthcare and physical AI company developing AI-enabled endovascular robotic systems and software for on-premise, remote, and autonomous intervention. Its proprietary N1 System combines robotics, AI, and advanced computer vision to raise the standard of care across the cardiovascular continuum—from diagnosis and intervention to discharge and surveillance—bringing expert-level treatment within reach of patients wherever they are. Remedy's clinical and research work has been published in leading peer-reviewed journals, including Interventional Neuroradiology and the American Journal of Neuroradiology, and the company holds 48 patents covering its platform, including foundational patents in machine learning applied to surgical robotics. Headquartered in San Francisco, Remedy is backed by DCVC, Blackbird, UC Investments (the University of California's investment office), and Tony Fadell's Build Collective, among others, and partners with clinicians at leading medical institutions across the U.S. and worldwide. Remedy is also the exclusive robotic partner of SVIN Mission Thrombectomy, a global initiative dedicated to expanding access to stroke treatment worldwide. Learn more at www.remedyrobotics.com.

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SOURCE Remedy Robotics, Inc.