Rejuvenate Biomed Completes Last Patient Visit in Phase 2 Trial of RJx-01 in COPD-Related Muscle Weakness and Advances Regulatory Discussions for Sarcopenia

Last patient has completed the final study visit in the Phase 2 trial in older adults with COPD-induced muscle weakness, and is on track to report topline data by year-end 2026

Placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial is assessing RJx-01’s safety profile and its effects on muscle strength, physical function and muscle fatigue resistance

Productive discussions with regulatory authorities to define the development pathway for RJx-01 in sarcopenia are ongoing

DIEPENBEEK, Belgium, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rejuvenate Biomed, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing combination therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced that the last patient has completed the final study visit in its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled MINT-COPD Phase 2 trial. The trial assesses RJx-01, Rejuvenate Biomed’s lead investigational therapy, in older patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after hospitalization for a severe acute exacerbation that causes muscle weakness.

The completion of the last patient visit marks an important clinical milestone for the RJx-01 sarcopenia program and enables the company to reiterate its previous guidance that topline data from the trial are expected by year-end 2026.

In parallel with completion of the Phase 2 study, Rejuvenate Biomed is continuing its active engagement with regulatory authorities to define the optimal development and regulatory pathway for RJx-01 in sarcopenia, including the requirements and design of subsequent clinical studies required to support potential approval.

Beyond COPD patients at risk for sarcopenia, Rejuvenate Biomed is developing RJx-01 for use across other patient groups characterized by increased risk for muscle weakness and sarcopenia. These include patients experiencing treatment-related muscle loss and patients diagnosed with sarcopenia, including osteosarcopenia. By targeting multiple biological pathways involved in muscle decline, Rejuvenate Biomed believes RJx-01 has potential across a broad range of conditions in which maintaining muscle strength, physical function and resilience is clinically important.

“Completion of the last patient last visit represents another important milestone for RJx-01, bringing us one step closer to assessing its potential in patients with COPD-related muscle weakness and supporting our sarcopenia strategy,” said Ann Beliën, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rejuvenate Biomed. “During our interactions with regulatory authorities, it is clear that our approach to establishing a safety profile for the drug in a highly vulnerable patient population is central. Regulatory requirements attribute substantial importance to the safety profile of future sarcopenia medicines intended for older and vulnerable patients who frequently have multiple underlying conditions and concomitant medications. Together, these clinical and regulatory milestones are important steps as we work to establish RJx-01 as a potential new therapeutic option for patients affected by muscle weakness and sarcopenia.”

Neil Greening, MD, PhD, Consultant Respiratory Physician at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital and Chief Investigator of the MINT-COPD trial, commented, “Patients with COPD-related muscle weakness represent a particularly vulnerable population, often living with significant comorbidities and reduced physiological reserve. A therapy that could safely improve or preserve muscle strength, function and resistance to fatigue would address an important unmet need. With the last patient visit completed, I’m excited to see the data from this trial by the end of 2026 and to continue to evaluate RJx-01’s potential.”

Rejuvenate Biomed welcomes engagement from strategic investors and partners who share the vision of bringing new medicines to impact the onset of multiple age-related diseases through science and innovation.

About the MINT-COPD Phase 2 patient trial with RJx-01

The MINT-COPD Phase 2 trial (ISRCTN14321370) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study which, in addition to safety and tolerability, is assessing RJx-01’s effects on muscle strength, physical function and muscle fatigue resistance. In a prior Phase 1b study, RJx-01 demonstrated meaningful improvements across these parameters in healthy older men undergoing immobilization-induced muscle weakness, alongside an excellent safety and tolerability profile. RJx-01 is designed to target multiple pathways involved in muscle decline, including mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, fibrosis and impairment of neuromuscular function. Molecular analyses from preclinical studies and a previous Phase 1b trial support its potential disease-modifying mechanism of action.

The ongoing MINT-COPD Phase 2 trial is being conducted through a partnership between Rejuvenate Biomed, the University of Leicester, and the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre: Leicester. The trial is led by Dr. Neil Greening and Dr. Hamish McAuley at Leicester. It is supported by multimillion-dollar funding from Wellcome Leap’s Dynamic Resilience program, co-funded by Temasek Trust.

About Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia is a multifactorial muscle disease characterized by a progressive decline in muscle strength, muscle quality and physical performance. Increasingly recognized as a continuum of declining muscle health rather than a condition defined solely by diagnosis, it encompasses individuals at risk of developing sarcopenia as well as those with probable, confirmed or severe disease. While commonly associated with aging, muscle deterioration can be accelerated by factors such as immobilization, hospitalization, acute illness, chronic diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other conditions affecting muscle health. These diverse triggers act through overlapping biological mechanisms, creating opportunities for intervention across the disease continuum. Early intervention may help preserve muscle strength and function and delay disease progression, while treatment of diagnosed sarcopenia aims to improve established muscle impairment. Sarcopenia is a major contributor to frailty, falls, loss of independence and adverse health outcomes. More than 50 million people worldwide are affected, yet no pharmacological treatments are currently approved specifically for sarcopenia.

About Rejuvenate Biomed

Rejuvenate Biomed is a clinical-stage, AI-enabled biopharmaceutical company developing combination therapies for age-related diseases. Its lead asset, RJx-01 for sarcopenia, has shown strong safety, tolerability, and meaningful improvements in muscle strength, physical function, and fatigue resistance in a Phase 1b study. RJx-01 targets multiple drivers of muscle decline, including mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, fibrosis, and neuromuscular impairment. Phase 2 data in COPD-induced muscle weakness are expected by year-end 2026, while other pipeline compounds are advancing toward preclinical proof of concept. The company uses its proprietary CombinAge® AI and CelegAge® in vitro platforms to identify additional combination therapies for age-related diseases.

For more information, please visit https://www.rejuvenatebiomed.com/en.

About the NIHR BRC & CRF: Leicester

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre (BRC): Leicester and NIHR Clinical Research Facility (CRF): Leicester are part of the NIHR and hosted by the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, in partnership with the University of Leicester, Loughborough University and the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire National Health Service Group. The NIHR BRC & CRF: Leicester undertake translational clinical research in priority areas of high disease burden and clinical need.

About Wellcome Leap

Wellcome Leap builds and executes bold, unconventional programs, funded at scale, that aim to deliver breakthroughs in human health over 5 – 10 years. Founded by the Wellcome Trust in 2020 as a US nonprofit with funding that now exceeds $1B, Leap programs target complex human health challenges with the goal of achieving breakthrough scientific and technological solutions. Operating at the intersection of life sciences and engineering, Leap programs require best-in-class, multi-disciplinary, global teams assembled from universities, companies and nonprofits working to solve problems together that they cannot solve alone. The Dynamic Resilience program was established to identify biomarkers and mechanisms of resilience and reduce frailty progression in at-risk patients by 25%.



Rejuvenate Biomed contacts

Company contact:

communications@rejuvenatebiomed.com

Media contact:

Madelin Hawtin (LifeSci Communications)

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com