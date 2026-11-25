Specialized clinical representatives across the U.S., Europe and Israel to provide hands-on surgical support, protocol compliance oversight and 24/7 assistance to clinical sites

Intensive training program prepared international team to optimize clinical site efficiency and support faster patient enrollment

GelrinC® aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases of knee cartilage repair annually in the U.S. with a single, 10-minute, off-the-shelf procedure

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. ("Regentis" or the "Company") (NYSE American:RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, today announced the establishment and completion of specialized training for a global clinical support team spanning the United States, Europe and Israel. The team's purpose is to strengthen clinical execution and accelerate patient enrollment in the Company's pivotal Phase III trial of GelrinC®, its proprietary implant for repairing damaged knee cartilage. The study is intended to support a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The international team, having been especially trained on the GelrinC surgical procedure to ensure quality consistency, will work directly with clinical site surgeons, providing them and the clinical staff on location with bedside assistance throughout the trial. With representatives located across three major regions, Regentis is establishing a local support infrastructure capable of providing 24/7 assistance to participating clinical centers.

"This is an important operational step in accelerating and completing our pivotal Phase III trial," said Ehud Geller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Regentis. "We have established a dedicated international team that will work closely with our clinical sites and support surgeons during every GelrinC procedure. This expanded clinical support capability is expected to improve site efficiency, streamline surgical preparation and reduce operational delays. Our priority is to complete enrollment in our study, which is already more than 50% enrolled, by strengthening execution across our clinical network and advancing GelrinC toward U.S. regulatory approval."

The clinical support team recently completed an intensive training program in Warsaw, Poland. The program combined scientific and procedural instruction with practical, hands-on training.

GelrinC is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel implant designed to support the body's natural cartilage regeneration process through a single surgical procedure. The product has received CE Mark approval in Europe and AMAR medical device registration in Israel, where Regentis is advancing commercialization activities.

About GelrinC®

Regentis' lead product, GelrinC®, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel implant having synchronized erosion and resorption for the treatment of painful and debilitating injuries to focal articular knee cartilage. As an innovative regenerative medical product, GelrinC® offers an unprecedented solution that gives surgeons and payers an off-the-shelf, ready to use, simple to perform, reliable, and cost-effective procedure that provides patients with a single, 10-minute procedure, faster recovery, sustained pain relief, and functional improvement for more than 5 years, based on clinical study results to date. No effective off-the-shelf, ready to use treatment for focal knee cartilage defects is currently available on the market. GelrinC® has CE Mark approval in the European Union, AMAR medical device registration in Israel, and is now being evaluated in a pivotal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study, which has completed over 50% enrollment.

About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC®, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC® aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for knee cartilage repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, and include beliefs regarding expected effects of the training program, expansion/support of Phase III enrollment, commercialization plans in Israel, the potential of GelrinC; the commercialization activities in Israel; and plans to advance GelrinC® toward potential U.S. regulatory approval.. Forward-looking statements are based on Regentis' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of GelrinC or any future product candidate, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity of GelrinC or any future product candidate, including our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting; our ability to accurately identify demand for product candidates; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain FDA approval for of GelrinC or any future product candidate and obtain and maintain regulatory approval; our ability to obtain market acceptance of GelrinC or any future product candidate from the medical community and third-party payors; our plans relating to the further development of GelrinC or any future product candidate, including additional disease states or indications we may pursue; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our dependence on third parties; our financial performance and our ability to repay our loans and debts; and our ability to negotiate favorable terms in any collaboration, licensing or other arrangements into which we may enter and perform our obligations under such collaborations. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Regentis, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Regentis undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Ori@regentis.co.il

SOURCE: Regentis Biomaterials Ltd

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