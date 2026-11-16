Rapid Micro Biosystems Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has agreed to acquire, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the agreement, all outstanding shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems at a price of $0.75 per share in an all-cash transaction.

"Over the past 18 months, we have built a strong partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, centered on a shared commitment to innovation and helping customers modernize and automate their quality-control workflows,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems. “Rapid Micro has established the Growth Direct platform as the leading solution for automating microbial quality control, with most of the world's top pharmaceutical manufacturers as customers. We are confident that joining the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will significantly expand the Growth Direct platform’s reach and more fully serve our combined global customer base."

“Quality control is essential to the reliable manufacture of medicines,” said Paolo Carli, Head of Advanced Solutions for the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “Our customers need reliable results faster, more efficient quality-control workflows and robust data integrity to support regulatory compliance. Rapid Micro Biosystems will strengthen our ability to meet those needs, building on our existing offering and bringing greater automation to a critical step in pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close in December 2026, subject to the successful completion of the tender offer, including satisfaction of the minimum tender condition, and other customary closing conditions. Following completion of the transaction, Rapid Micro Biosystems will become part of the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Advisors

Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as financial advisor to the Company and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Rapid Micro Biosystems intends to use the Investor Relations page of its website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor its website in addition to following press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The tender offer described in this communication has not yet commenced, and this communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities. At the time the tender offer is commenced, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and EMD Holdings NewCo II, Inc. (“Purchaser”) will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and Rapid Micro Biosystems (“Rapid”) will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) THAT WILL BE FILED BY MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY AND PURCHASER WITH THE SEC AND THE RELATED SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 THAT WILL BE FILED BY RAPID WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. These materials (once they become available) will be made available to Rapid shareholders at no cost by the information agent for the tender offer. Once filed, these documents will be available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, a copy of the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and certain other related tender offer documents (once they become available) may be obtained free of charge from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany under the “Investors” section of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s website at https://www.emdgroup.com/en. A copy of the solicitation/recommendation statement (once it becomes available) also may be obtained free of charge from Rapid under the “Investor Relations” section of Rapid’s website at https://www.rapidmicrobio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” regarding the potential acquisition of Rapid. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the closing conditions for the proposed acquisition will not be satisfied, including the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; uncertainty as to the percentage of Rapid stockholders that will support the proposed acquisition and tender their shares in the offer; the risk of stockholder litigation relating to the proposed acquisition, including resulting expense or delay; the possibility that the proposed acquisition will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; potential adverse effects to the businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany or Rapid during the pendency of the proposed acquisition, such as employee departures or distraction of management from business operations; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the proposed acquisition, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the proposed acquisition, including the effect of the acquisition on the ability to maintain key vendor, supplier or partner relationships; and risks related to the integration of Rapid into Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany subsequent to the closing of the proposed acquisition and the timing of such integration.

A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Rapid Micro Biosystems’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, including in the sections captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Rapid Micro Biosystems’ subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/. Rapid Micro Biosystems is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications mbeaulieu@rapidmicrobio.com Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com