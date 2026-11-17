New Distribution Agreement paves the way for expanded regional access to LucentAD® Complete

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Sherman Abrams Laboratory, a Brooklyn-based clinical and anatomic pathology lab, to bring its LucentAD® Complete blood tests to patients across New Jersey and the surrounding area.

LucentAD Complete from Quanterix is powered by the SIMOA® platform and is one of the first blood-based tests to screen for multiple biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease, helping provide a more complete picture of disease risk.

“Sherman Abrams Lab understands the patient's needs and shares our commitment to expanding access to advanced diagnostics,” said Everett Cunningham, CEO of Quanterix. “Access has been one of the biggest barriers standing between blood-based testing and the patients who need it. This partnership is intended to help close the gap and lead to earlier answers and better outcomes for patients and their families.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 676,800 people aged 65 and older are already living with Alzheimer’s disease across NY, NJ, and CT. The new distribution agreement is aimed at expanding access to blood-based testing for people who exhibit some signs or are at risk of Alzheimer's Disease although they have not yet been formally diagnosed with unmet clinical needs.

“We are excited to partner with Quanterix to bring this innovative Alzheimer's blood testing technology to the physicians and patients we serve,” said Sal Prifitera, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Sherman Abrams Laboratory. “This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to advancing diagnostic capabilities, improving access to cutting-edge testing, and helping physicians make more informed decisions for their patients.”

Through the exclusive arrangement, Sherman Abrams will offer LucentAD Complete testing to its extensive network of referring physicians throughout Metro NY/NJ region, expanding access to innovative blood-based Alzheimer's testing and supporting earlier detection and more informed patient care.

To learn more about LucentAD Complete, visit www.lucentdiagnostics.com. To learn more about Sherman Abrams Laboratory, visit www.shermanabrams.com.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,300 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,439 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue – advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

About Sherman Abrams

Established in 1964, Sherman Abrams Labs is Brooklyn's foremost full service clinical and anatomic pathology laboratory. Community based, it provides laboratory service to its patients, physician offices, nursing homes, adult homes, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, dialysis centers and home-bound patients. Sherman Abrams continues to grow through its focus on offering personalized health care, and heavy investment in state-of-the-art technology and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.shermanabrams.com/.

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