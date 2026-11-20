QTX3034 achieved a 55% objective response rate, including a complete response, in heavily pretreated patients with KRAS G12D-mutant endometrial cancer

Responses were rapid and durable, with median time to response of 1.3 months and median duration of response of 9.7 months

80% objective response rate observed in patients with endometrioid histology

QTX3034 demonstrated a tolerable safety profile with high dose intensity and no treatment-related adverse events leading to discontinuation

RADNOR, Pa., and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, today announced encouraging clinical data for its oral G12D-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor QTX3034 in patients with KRAS G12D-mutant endometrial cancer. The late-breaking oral presentation at the EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium 2026 describes data demonstrating substantial and durable anti-tumor activity with QTX3034 monotherapy in a heavily pretreated patient population that had received a median of four prior lines of therapy.

Among 11 patients with KRAS G12D-mutant endometrial cancer treated with QTX3034, the objective response rate (ORR) was 55%, including five partial responses and one complete response. Responses occurred rapidly, with a median time to response of 1.3 months, and were durable, with a median duration of response of 9.7 months. Activity was particularly pronounced among patients with endometrioid histology, the most common subtype of endometrial cancer, where four of five patients, or 80%, achieved an objective response. QTX3034 monotherapy was generally well tolerated, with primarily low-grade adverse events, low rates of dose modification, and no treatment-related adverse events leading to discontinuation.

“These results provide encouraging evidence that direct KRAS inhibition can drive meaningful and durable tumor responses in patients with KRAS G12D-mutant endometrial cancer who have progressed following established therapies,” said Judy S. Wang, M.D., Florida Cancer Specialists/Sarah Cannon Research Institute and presenting author of the study. “The depth and durability of the responses are notable in this heavily pretreated population and support further evaluation of QTX3034 in this molecularly defined subset of endometrial cancer.”

All 11 patients had mismatch repair-proficient tumors and had previously received chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, a clinical setting in which additional treatment options are needed. Seventy-three percent had received at least two prior lines of therapy, 45% had previously received an antibody-drug conjugate, and 36% had received a MAPK-targeting agent.

“We believe these results establish a class-leading clinical signal for QTX3034 in KRAS G12D-mutant endometrial cancer,” said Perry Nisen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Quanta. “We observed objective responses in more than half of all endometrial cancer patients treated and in four of five patients with endometrioid histology. Together with a tolerable safety profile and high dose intensity, these data strengthen the clinical evidence supporting QTX3034 and provide a clear rationale for further development in KRAS G12D-mutant endometrial cancer.”

About Quanta Therapeutics

Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA. Find more information at https://www.quantatx.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn: Quanta Therapeutics

CONTACT: Quanta Therapeutics Heather Meeks 661-992-6907 heather.meeks@quantatx.com Media Contact Kelli Perkins kelli@redhousecomms.com