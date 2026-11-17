TXP1 selectively increased antibody delivery to the brain by more than 65-fold in preclinical studies conducted by Ossianix

License supports lifecycle management of the PMN310 franchise, with options to extend TXP1 to ProMIS’s Parkinson’s and ALS programs

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that selectively target toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Ossianix, Inc. for TXP1, a next-generation brain-selective shuttling technology targeting transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1). The agreement provides ProMIS rights to use TXP1 with PMN310, its lead antibody for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and options to apply the technology to its Parkinson’s disease (PD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) programs.

“This partnership is in support of the long-term value of our pipeline. Our ongoing efforts with PMN310 are unaffected by this agreement and we remain committed to advancing it as an intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous product, subject to upcoming data,” said Neil Warma, President and Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “We believe TXP1 is among the most compelling TfR1 shuttles in development. Pairing it with antibodies that are selective for toxic misfolded proteins may provide a path to a second-generation PMN310 in AD with a more convenient subcutaneous dosing schedule and lower cost of goods and to next-generation candidates in our pipeline.”

TXP1 is built on a deimmunized, single-domain VNAR antibody scaffold that is significantly smaller than a conventional antibody. In preclinical studies reported by Ossianix, including studies in non-human primates, TXP1 increased delivery of a therapeutic antibody to the brain by more than 65-fold, with no accumulation observed in the liver, spleen, lung, kidney, bone marrow, heart or muscle. Ossianix has also reported a favorable PK profile with prolonged brain exposure, binding that does not compete with transferrin, and minimal impact on reticulocyte levels, an effect that has been reported with some TfR1-targeting approaches. Based on these preclinical data, ProMIS believes TXP1 has a differentiated profile among TfR1-based shuttles.

“We are proud to partner with ProMIS and see this agreement as strong validation of TXP1’s profile as a next-generation TfR1-targeting delivery technology,” said Frank Walsh, CEO of Ossianix. “By pairing our deimmunized VNAR platform—which binds a unique epitope—with ProMIS’s selective antibodies, we see a compelling opportunity to enable more convenient dosing across Alzheimer’s and expand into additional neurodegenerative programs.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Ossianix will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on global net sales. ProMIS also holds options to apply TXP1 to PMN442, its antibody targeting alpha-synuclein (implicated in Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies), and PMN267, its antibody targeting TDP-43 (implicated in ALS and frontotemporal dementia). ProMIS intends to fund its short-term obligations under the agreement from existing cash resources and does not expect the agreement to change its previously disclosed cash runway through 2027.

Destum Partners served as transaction advisor to Ossianix.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

About PMN310

PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target toxic oligomers while avoiding plaque, thereby potentially reducing or eliminating amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) liability. PMN310 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2025 and is being evaluated in PRECISE-AD (NCT06750432), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to AD or mild AD.

About Ossianix, Inc.

Ossianix is a privately held drug discovery and development company pioneering a new generation of brain-selective delivery technologies based on naturally occurring single-domain antibodies known as VNARs. Ossianix is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with research laboratories in Stevenage, United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company’s license agreement with Ossianix; the potential of the TXP1 brain-selective shuttling technology to enhance brain delivery of the Company’s antibodies; the Company’s belief that TXP1 has a differentiated profile among TfR1-based shuttles; the potential development of a second-generation PMN310, including the potential for a more convenient dosing schedule and lower cost of goods; the Company’s plans to advance first-generation PMN310 as a subcutaneous product; the Company’s ability to exercise its options and apply TXP1 to its ALS and PD programs; the achievement of milestones and payment of royalties under the agreement; the Company’s expected cash runway; and the potential benefits of PMN310 and the Company’s pipeline candidates. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the future of the business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, the risk that preclinical results, including results reported by Ossianix, may not be predictive of results in later studies or in humans, the risk that the licensed technology may not achieve its intended objectives, the risk that clinical data from the PRECISE-AD trial may be delayed or may not support further development or regulatory approval of PMN310, the Company’s accumulated deficit, and the expectation for continued losses. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

Carie Pierce

VP, Investor Relations & External Affairs

IR@promisneurosciences.com

Ossianix, Inc.