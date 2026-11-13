Premier and HonorHealth Expand Partnership to Strengthen Financial Resilience Amid Mounting Healthcare Pressures

Multi-year GPO expansion, new cost-saving consulting engagements and AI-enabled technology deployments will support HonorHealth’s performance priorities
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare performance improvement company, today announced an expanded strategic relationship with HonorHealth, one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems. The relationship combines Premier’s group purchasing scale, performance improvement expertise and technology-enabled intelligence to help HonorHealth pursue new savings opportunities, strengthen financial performance and advance its care delivery strategy.
“Health systems need partners that can execute on cost opportunities,” said Dr. Emad Rizk, Premier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our expanded relationship with HonorHealth reflects the value of bringing together purchasing scale, hands-on advisory expertise and integrated technology that helps teams turn data into action. We’re focused on helping HonorHealth identify opportunities, strengthen performance and support the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care.”
The expanded relationship will focus on three key areas:
- Enterprise financial performance improvement: A multi-year GPO expansion will ensure access to Premier’s purchasing program, while new supply chain consulting engagements will target $65 million in incremental savings opportunities. Additional cost management support will enhance revenue cycle performance and identify opportunities to strengthen HonorHealth’s financial operations.
- Pharmacy strategy and care delivery: Premier will advise HonorHealth on its pharmacy strategy for ambulatory care, infusion services and oncology. The collaboration will align pharmacy planning with evolving care delivery needs and organizational priorities.
- Clinical financial decision support and AI-enabled quality intelligence: HonorHealth will implement Premier’s Stanson Health Stewardship solution and a new Quality and Performance AI solution. Stewardship embeds real-time value analysis directly into provider workflows, while Quality and Performance brings quality measures, benchmarks, performance insights and AI-enabled recommendations into a more integrated quality and cost improvement workflow. Together, these technologies are designed to help teams identify opportunities, prioritize action and advance quality and performance goals.
“Healthcare organizations face mounting pressure to manage costs while maintaining quality, improving operational performance and adapting care delivery to changing patient needs,” said Kim Post, Chief Operating Officer of HonorHealth. “We are expanding our relationship with Premier because they bring an integrated approach to healthcare improvement, connecting supply chain, advisory services and innovative technologies together to support our long-term strategy while addressing operational and clinical challenges across the enterprise.”
About HonorHealth
HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people across the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and Florence, Arizona. With nine acute-care hospitals, an expansive medical group offering primary, specialty and urgent care, a comprehensive cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education and community services, we help our patients protect and preserve their most valuable asset – their health – through a unique combination of collaborative care and approachable expertise.
About Premier, Inc.
Premier, Inc. is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of its mission to improve the health of communities. Please visit Premier’s news site at www.premierinc.com, as well as its social media channels and blog, for more information.
Contacts
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