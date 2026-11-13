Premier and HonorHealth Expand Partnership to Strengthen Financial Resilience Amid Mounting Healthcare Pressures

Multi-year GPO expansion, new cost-saving consulting engagements and AI-enabled technology deployments will support HonorHealth’s performance priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare performance improvement company, today announced an expanded strategic relationship with HonorHealth, one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems. The relationship combines Premier’s group purchasing scale, performance improvement expertise and technology-enabled intelligence to help HonorHealth pursue new savings opportunities, strengthen financial performance and advance its care delivery strategy.

“Health systems need partners that can execute on cost opportunities,” said Dr. Emad Rizk, Premier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our expanded relationship with HonorHealth reflects the value of bringing together purchasing scale, hands-on advisory expertise and integrated technology that helps teams turn data into action. We’re focused on helping HonorHealth identify opportunities, strengthen performance and support the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care.”

The expanded relationship will focus on three key areas:

“Healthcare organizations face mounting pressure to manage costs while maintaining quality, improving operational performance and adapting care delivery to changing patient needs,” said Kim Post, Chief Operating Officer of HonorHealth. “We are expanding our relationship with Premier because they bring an integrated approach to healthcare improvement, connecting supply chain, advisory services and innovative technologies together to support our long-term strategy while addressing operational and clinical challenges across the enterprise.”

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people across the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and Florence, Arizona. With nine acute-care hospitals, an expansive medical group offering primary, specialty and urgent care, a comprehensive cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education and community services, we help our patients protect and preserve their most valuable asset – their health – through a unique combination of collaborative care and approachable expertise.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of its mission to improve the health of communities. Please visit Premier’s news site at www.premierinc.com, as well as its social media channels and blog, for more information.

Media Contact:

Public_Relations@premierinc.com