CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polymedco, a leader in diagnostic testing solutions dedicated to early disease detection, announced the promotion of Chris Mathews to Chief Executive Officer and John McDonough named as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Together, the appointments strengthen Polymedco’s leadership as the company continues to expand access to its diagnostic technologies and advance its mission of catching colorectal cancer and heart attacks early, when they are most treatable.

Mathews was promoted to CEO after serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2022. Prior to joining Polymedco, Mathews held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi and Medtronic. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA in international business and finance from the University of Georgia.

“I'm honored to lead Polymedco in its next phase of growth and to build on decades of evidence showing the benefits of using our technology,” Mathews said. “The data are powerful—early detection saves lives. My leadership team and I are committed to expanding access to these cost-effective screening and point-of-care testing solutions.”

McDonough is a veteran diagnostics chief executive with extensive experience in developing and commercializing advanced diagnostic solutions. He currently serves as Chairman and Board member of Cytrellis Biosystems and is a Board member at Highland Instruments. He previously served as Chairman, President and CEO of Sunbird Biosystems and T2 Biosystems. He has served in senior executive and CEO roles across numerous private and public diagnostics companies.

“Polymedco's mission resonates deeply with me, both professionally and personally,” McDonough said. “Having experienced the impact colorectal cancer can have on families, I understand the importance of expanding access to effective screening and early detection tools that can save lives.”

To learn more about Polymedco’s early detection technologies for cancer and cardiac-marker screening, visit www.polymedco.com.

About Polymedco

Polymedco is a leader in diagnostic solutions focused on the early detection of disease. For more than four decades, the company has partnered with laboratories, health systems, and healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes through innovative screening and diagnostic technologies. Its portfolio includes OC-Auto® FIT, a leading fecal immunochemical test for colorectal cancer screening, and PATHFAST®, a near-patient testing platform delivering rapid, lab-quality cardiac results at the point of care.

Emma Vought

Polymedco

Director of Marketing, Cancer Diagnostics

evought@polymedco.com

803-221-6588