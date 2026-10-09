Philips Oral Healthcare Establishes Global Clinical Advisory Board to Help Shape the Future of Oral Care Through Scientific and Clinical Insight

The new board brings together 12 dental experts from around the world to provide clinical, scientific and strategic guidance for Philips Oral Healthcare

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in oral healthcare, today announced the formation of the Philips Sonicare Global Clinical Advisory Board, a group of external oral healthcare experts established to help shape the future of Philips Oral Healthcare through science, clinical insight and meaningful innovation.

The board brings together 12 international experts with complementary expertise across clinical practice, research, education, behavior change, digital dentistry and oral health innovation. Together, they will provide strategic guidance on emerging trends, support science-led product development and contribute to further clinical exploration, while helping to ensure dental professional perspectives are embedded across the Philips Oral Healthcare product roadmap.

Designed as a long-term collaboration, the board creates an ongoing exchange between Philips Oral Healthcare and global experts to advance evidence-based oral care through science, innovation and clinical insight.

Oral healthcare is evolving rapidly, with dental professionals and patients looking for clearer guidance, more personalized routines and solutions grounded in credible clinical and scientific evidence. The Philips Sonicare Global Clinical Advisory Board brings external expertise closer into the innovation process, helping Philips develop oral care solutions that are relevant in clinical practice and support people in their daily routines.

“For more than 55 years, Philips has been an industry leader in oral care with a heritage rooted in health insights for improved outcomes and meaningful innovation,” said Francesco Grillo, Philips Global Business Unit Leader - Oral Healthcare. “As part of a broader health technology company with deep clinical expertise across consumer health and professional health systems, Philips Oral Healthcare is uniquely positioned to connect dental professional insight with solutions that support better daily oral health. The Philips Sonicare Global Clinical Advisory Board helps us build on that legacy and continue developing evidence-led innovations that meet the needs of professionals and the people they care for.”

“Oral healthcare is entering a new era, shaped by prevention, personalization, digital innovation and a deeper understanding of how people build healthier routines,” said Andrew Bower, Business Category Leader, Dental Professional & Strategic Adjacencies, Philips Oral Healthcare. “By bringing together experts from different clinical, academic and regional perspectives, the board will help Philips Sonicare look ahead, anticipate where the profession is moving, and translate expert insight into stronger innovations and ultimately better outcomes for consumers and patients.”

Meet the Global Clinical Advisory Board members

Prof. Dr. Purnima Kumar, University of Michigan School of Dentistry, United States. Professor and Chair of Periodontics and Oral Medicine, with expertise in the oral microbiome and its link to systemic health.

Professor and Chair of Periodontics and Oral Medicine, with expertise in the oral microbiome and its link to systemic health. Prof. Dr. Ann Eshenaur Spolarich, Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health, A.T. Still University, United States. Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, with expertise in pharmacology and care for medically complex patients.

Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, with expertise in pharmacology and care for medically complex patients. Prof. Dr. Koula Asimakopoulou, Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom. Professor and Dean for Research and Knowledge Exchange, with expertise in behavior change and patient communication.

Professor and Dean for Research and Knowledge Exchange, with expertise in behavior change and patient communication. Prof. Dr. Iain Chapple, University of Birmingham School of Dentistry, United Kingdom. Professor of Periodontology, with expertise in periodontal disease and oral-systemic health.

Professor of Periodontology, with expertise in periodontal disease and oral-systemic health. Prof. Dr. Virginie Monnet-Corti, Aix-Marseille University and AP-HM Timone Hospital, France. Professor and Head of Periodontology, with expertise in periodontal plastic surgery and aesthetics.

Professor and Head of Periodontology, with expertise in periodontal plastic surgery and aesthetics. Prof. Dr. Tim Joda, University of Zurich Center for Dental Medicine, Switzerland. Professor and specialist in reconstructive dentistry, with expertise in digital dentistry and implant workflows.

Professor and specialist in reconstructive dentistry, with expertise in digital dentistry and implant workflows. Prof. Dr. Xu Tongkai, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, China. Associate Chief Physician, with expertise in minimally invasive dentistry and digital diagnostics.

Associate Chief Physician, with expertise in minimally invasive dentistry and digital diagnostics. Dr. Karolina Kopciewicz-Kozicka, Villanova Dental Clinic, Poland. Dental hygienist and educator, with expertise in prevention, patient communication and dental team training.

Dental hygienist and educator, with expertise in prevention, patient communication and dental team training. Dr. Martina Kyjovská Čičváková, Pavol Jozef Šafárik University and University Hospital L. Pasteur, Slovakia. Dentist and academic, with expertise in clinical dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Dentist and academic, with expertise in clinical dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Prof. Dr. Ali Çekici, Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry, Turkey. Professor of Periodontology, with expertise in implantology and periodontal disease.

Professor of Periodontology, with expertise in implantology and periodontal disease. Dr. Sarah Balaster, Private practice periodontist, United States. Board-certified specialist, with expertise in minimally invasive periodontal care and implant surgery.

Board-certified specialist, with expertise in minimally invasive periodontal care and implant surgery. Prof. Dr. Dagmar Else Slot, Academic Centre for Dentistry Amsterdam (ACTA), Netherlands. Professor of Preventive Oral Healthcare, with expertise in oral hygiene, prevention and evidence-based dentistry.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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Kelsey Churgin

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