Phenomenex Introduces Strata-Mag RP to Enable Automated LC-MS/MS Sample Preparation at Scale

Magnetic bead technology supports scalable sample preparation for high-throughput LC-MS/MS applications in clinical research workflows.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a Danaher Company and a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, today announced the launch of Strata-Mag RP, a magnetic bead-based extraction technology designed to help clinical research laboratories automate and standardize sample preparation for LC-MS/MS workflows for improved efficiency, performance and scale.

Traditional solid phase extraction (SPE) workflows can be labor-intensive and challenging to automate because they require multiple processing steps and are susceptible to issues such as channeling and plugging. Strata-Mag RP eliminates these common issues while enabling laboratories to move from manual processing to fully automated workflows without changing the core chemistry.

"Clinical research laboratories are under growing pressure to deliver more testing capacity, faster turnaround times, and greater operational efficiency without compromising analytical quality," said Eric Lavold, Vice President, Product Management and Strategy, Phenomenex. "By creating a flexible path to automated sample preparation, Strata-Mag RP empowers scientists to increase throughput while maintaining confidence in the quality and consistency of their results that support critical clinical research decision-making."

Strata-Mag RP combines automation-ready magnetic bead technology with consistent extraction performance to help laboratories scale sample preparation with greater confidence. By enabling a seamless transition to automated workflows, the technology demonstrates Phenomenex's commitment to addressing growing testing demands, accelerate progress in research and clinical workflows, and generate reliable insights faster.

About Phenomenex

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within Danaher Corporation's Life Sciences platform.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—accelerating the moment scientific discovery becomes human impact. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. That's Innovation at the speed of life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Phenomenex, the P icon, and the Phenomenex product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Phenomenex, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. One or more authors are affiliated with Phenomenex, Inc. Subject to Phenomenex Terms & Conditions, which may be viewed at https://www.phenomenex.com/legal/phx-terms-and-conditions-of-sale.

FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in clinical diagnostic procedures.

© 2026 Phenomenex, Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE Phenomenex