Pheast Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on PHST001, a First-in-class Antibody Targeting CD24, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pheast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation of preclinical data on PHST001 at the 41st Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place from November 4-8 in Phoenix, AZ. PHST001 is a first-in-class anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor designed to restore immune recognition in the tumor microenvironment and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: PHST001, a humanized anti-CD24 hIgG4 antibody, activates macrophages and enhances T cell immune response in preclinical models of solid tumors

Abstract/Poster #: 410

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:30 p.m. MT

About PHST001

PHST001 is an anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor designed to restore immune recognition in the tumor microenvironment. CD24 is highly expressed across many cancers, where high expression is associated with poor prognosis. Pheast has engineered PHST001 to be a potential best-in-class antibody designed to induce macrophages to phagocytose cancer cells and initiate a powerful immune response. PHST001-101 is an open-label, multicenter Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06840886) evaluating safety, tolerability, and dose optimization, with secondary objectives assessing pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity. PHST001 received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer in June 2025.

About Pheast Therapeutics

Pheast is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company leveraging the latest advances in cancer biology and antibody drug engineering to unlock new possibilities in cancer treatment by restoring immune recognition. Founded as a spinout from Stanford University and led by scientific experts in cancer biology, Pheast is developing novel therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat and aggressive cancers. Pheast’s lead pipeline programs include PHST001, an anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development and PHST677, a novel bispecific antibody targeting CDH1 and Nectin-4. Pheast is backed by leading life sciences investors, Catalio Capital Management and ARCH Venture Partners. For more info, visit Pheast.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

AnneMarie Fields

annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media Contacts:

1AB

Ashlea Kosikowski

ashlea@1abmedia.com

media@pheast.com