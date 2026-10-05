SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pheast Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on PHST001, a First-in-class Antibody Targeting CD24, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting

October 4, 2026 | 
2 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pheast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation of preclinical data on PHST001 at the 41st Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place from November 4-8 in Phoenix, AZ. PHST001 is a first-in-class anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor designed to restore immune recognition in the tumor microenvironment and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: PHST001, a humanized anti-CD24 hIgG4 antibody, activates macrophages and enhances T cell immune response in preclinical models of solid tumors
Abstract/Poster #: 410
Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:30 p.m. MT

About PHST001

PHST001 is an anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor designed to restore immune recognition in the tumor microenvironment. CD24 is highly expressed across many cancers, where high expression is associated with poor prognosis. Pheast has engineered PHST001 to be a potential best-in-class antibody designed to induce macrophages to phagocytose cancer cells and initiate a powerful immune response. PHST001-101 is an open-label, multicenter Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06840886) evaluating safety, tolerability, and dose optimization, with secondary objectives assessing pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity. PHST001 received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer in June 2025.

About Pheast Therapeutics

Pheast is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company leveraging the latest advances in cancer biology and antibody drug engineering to unlock new possibilities in cancer treatment by restoring immune recognition. Founded as a spinout from Stanford University and led by scientific experts in cancer biology, Pheast is developing novel therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat and aggressive cancers. Pheast’s lead pipeline programs include PHST001, an anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development and PHST677, a novel bispecific antibody targeting CDH1 and Nectin-4. Pheast is backed by leading life sciences investors, Catalio Capital Management and ARCH Venture Partners. For more info, visit Pheast.com and connect on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Precision AQ
AnneMarie Fields
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media Contacts:
1AB
Ashlea Kosikowski
ashlea@1abmedia.com
media@pheast.com

Northern California Events Data Preclinical Cancer Ovarian cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Start of negative growth trend. Worsening forecast. Cessation of rise inertia, not enough power energy. The risk of recession and sliding into a crisis
Obesity
Zealand dips as Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered weight loss drug fails to impress—again
October 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Silhouette of a small propeller plane landing or taking off on the runway backlit under a yellow sun at sunset at Sabadell airport.
Obesity
Superior weight loss, blood sugar control propel Lilly’s amylin-GIP/GLP-1 combo into Phase 3
September 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA
AstraZeneca buys into Summit, UniQure drops on 4-year data, FDA on a roll
September 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Save money and investment concept. Closeup piggy bank and silver coins falling. 3d rendering illustration
Business
Summit snags $2B investment from AstraZeneca, clearing financial overhang
September 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac