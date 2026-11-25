Patients encouraged to consult their physicians

Product with specialty pharmacies and with patients not affected

Leiden, the Netherlands, November 25, 2026: Pharming (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR), a global biotechnology company focused on rare immune and genetic diseases, today announced that it has temporarily paused manufacturing of RUCONEST® (C1 esterase inhibitor [recombinant]), which is produced at our fill-finish third-party manufacturer, after a failure of a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process. The pause is likely to lead to supply constraints in the United States.

Product currently at specialty pharmacies or with patients is not affected and can be used as directed. Pharming encourages patients to review their hereditary angioedema (HAE) action plan with their providers.

Pharming has notified the FDA of the manufacturing pause at our fill-finish third-party manufacturer due to a media fill failure. A media fill is a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process. An investigation is ongoing, and the timeline and impact are to be confirmed. Production will not restart until the root cause has been identified and resolved, and the manufacturing process has been successfully requalified.

“Patients count on RUCONEST for acute treatment for HAE, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Leverne Marsh interim co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Pharming. “Pharming remains committed to supporting continuity of care for patients living with HAE and is working closely with patients, healthcare providers, the Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA), and our specialty pharmacy partners to help ensure patients maintain access to appropriate treatment options when they need them most.”

Product availability will depend on the completion of the investigation, the release of finished inventory, and resumption of production. Pharming will provide an update after the investigation is concluded. Current supply is available through mid-December.

This manufacturing matter does not impact any other Pharming medicines.

About Pharming

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative medicines for people living with rare immune and genetic diseases.

We combine specialized scientific, medical, regulatory and commercial expertise to advance a focused portfolio of approved medicines and development programs that address significant unmet medical needs. Guided by insights from patients and the wider rare disease community, we are dedicated to delivering innovative therapies for some of the most challenging rare diseases.

Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with operations in the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com

Forward-looking Statements

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Inside Information

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