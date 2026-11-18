The seventh symposium in Gangneung, South Korea, featured clinical research on REJURAN® polynucleotides and a behind-the-scenes look at how the products are made

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch, the Korean pharmaceutical company behind the globally recognized skin booster REJURAN, brought together more than 750 medical professionals from 64 countries for its seventh PharmaResearch Global Symposium (PGS), held Oct. 26–28 in Gangneung, South Korea. The event gave clinicians working in aesthetic and regenerative medicine a chance to compare their experiences with polynucleotides (PN) and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) and discuss emerging approaches to treatment.

The program began with a look at how PharmaResearch sources and processes the raw material behind its PN and PDRN products. At a Korea Fisheries Resources Agency center, attendees saw how raw material is obtained from wild salmon and prepared for manufacturing. The tour continued at PharmaResearch's Gangneung plant, where they followed the material through processing, production and quality control.

The scientific program turned to how REJURAN PN, developed using PharmaResearch's proprietary DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT®), is being studied and used in clinical practice. Across four sessions, clinicians discussed the evidence behind REJURAN, approaches to treatment and ways to improve the patient experience.

Safety was one focus of the discussion. U.S. physician Dr. Suneel Chilukuri reviewed the safety profile of REJURAN PN, and Drs. Atchima Suwanchinda and Thanya Techapichetvanich from Thailand shared recent research on PN across several treatment areas. The program also examined what may be happening at the tissue level, with Australian physician Dr. Steven Liew discussing what histological findings suggest about how PN may support skin repair.

Clinical cases brought those discussions into the treatment room. Dr. Yuri Yogya shared cases from his practice in Indonesia involving the lip area, while Japan's Dr. Soichiro Morikawa discussed his experience combining PN with other treatments.

South Korean actress Kim Sejeong, a global ambassador for REJURAN and REJURAN COSMETICS, also attended the symposium.

"It was an honor to be part of an event that brought together so many clinicians and researchers from around the world," Kim said. "I hope to bring REJURAN's message about caring for your natural beauty and feeling confident in yourself to more people around the world."

"The symposium gave clinicians from around the world a chance to review the clinical evidence and safety data for DOT® PN and discuss how that research could inform future treatment protocols," a PharmaResearch spokesperson said. "We'll continue to expand these exchanges in South Korea and internationally to help advance clinical practice in medical aesthetics."

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering South Korean biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing quality of life through regenerative medicine. Its portfolio spans medicines, medical devices, cosmetics and health supplements, built around its core DOT® PDRN and DOT® PN technologies, which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung, South Korea.

The company is behind REJURAN, its globally recognized PN-based skin booster available in more than 50 countries, and REJURAN COSMETICS, its premium derma-cosmetic brand.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaresearch-global-symposium-draws-more-than-750-clinicians-from-64-countries-302943691.html

SOURCE PharmaResearch