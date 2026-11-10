PharmaLogic to Acquire Lantheus’ CDMO Business and Springfield, New Jersey Manufacturing Facility

Expands U.S. therapeutic manufacturing capacity and creates the first transatlantic CDMO platform with a proven commercial track record in radioligand therapies

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic" or the "Company"), the only independent contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of scale dedicated exclusively to radiopharmaceuticals, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the CDMO business and Springfield, New Jersey manufacturing facility from Lantheus Holdings, Inc. ("Lantheus") (NASDAQ: LNTH). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Springfield facility is a state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical manufacturing site with a proven track record in theranostic manufacturing, research and clinical development. Its highly skilled team will join Agilera, PharmaLogic's therapeutic CDMO franchise, upon completion of the transaction. The transaction also includes a long-term supply agreement under which Agilera will manufacture lutetium Lu 177 dotatate for Lantheus.

The acquisition expands PharmaLogic's capacity to manufacture radiopharmaceutical therapeutics in the U.S. Agilera brings more than 15 years of experience supporting the development and commercial launch of radioligand therapies (RLTs) and currently supplies an alpha therapy to more than 30 countries. With the Springfield facility, PharmaLogic becomes the first therapeutic CDMO to offer a transatlantic platform, giving partners an end-to-end solution for RLTs, from early clinical development through commercial launch and global supply.

"This acquisition strengthens Agilera's unique capabilities in radioligand therapies and expands our capacity in the U.S.," said Etienne Montagut, President and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaLogic. "We are proud to welcome the talented Springfield team, who will help us scale our operations to meet growing demand from our partners and the patients they serve."

"We have a long-standing relationship with PharmaLogic, which has been an important manufacturing partner for our PET products," said Mary Anne Heino, Executive Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. "With its proven radiopharmaceutical expertise and manufacturing capabilities, PharmaLogic is the right long-term owner for the CDMO business and Springfield facility, with the capabilities to build on this foundation while supporting reliable supply of our newly approved radiotherapeutic for patients and healthcare providers."

The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory review and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The parties will continue to operate independently until the closing.

Advisors

Leerink Partners served as financial advisor to the Company, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor.

Solomon Partners Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Lantheus, and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal advisor.

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.



PharmaLogic is the only independent contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of scale dedicated exclusively to radiopharmaceuticals in North America, serving both diagnostics and therapeutics. With decades of industry expertise and a robust network of more than 45 facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Norway, PharmaLogic delivers comprehensive solutions spanning development, manufacturing, and distribution of both clinical and commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical products, all in accordance with the highest quality and regulatory standards. Its integrated diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities allow PharmaLogic to support theranostic programs across the full product lifecycle, from first-in-human studies to long-term commercial supply.

Our rapidly expanding diagnostics business leverages advanced technologies to enhance patient access to novel diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In the therapeutic segment, PharmaLogic is the world's only cGMP-compliant CDMO currently manufacturing and distributing a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapeutic to more than 30 countries, with a strong track record of inspections by regulators in the U.S., Europe, China and other markets.

PharmaLogic is dedicated to enabling global patient access to radiopharmaceuticals through strategic development partnerships with industry innovators, advancing the future of the field and supporting our partners throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit pharmalogicgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

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SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp