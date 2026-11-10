Paragon Genomics and Intelliseq Partner to Accelerate High-Throughput Pharmacogenomic Profiling

Learn more about the unique PGx capabilities enabled by the collaboration in an Innovation Spotlight presentation at AMP 2026 on November 13, 2026

FREMONT, Calif. and MURRIETA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Genomics, Inc., a global leader in target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), and Intelliseq, an innovative provider of automated bioinformatics solutions for genetic analysis, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver an integrated, end-to-end pharmacogenomics (PGx) workflow to researchers and laboratories. This joint offering connects Paragon Genomics’ high-performance CleanPlex® amplicon-based PGx panel directly with Intelliseq’s iFlow Platform and GeneSpect PGx Reporter for automated secondary bioinformatics analysis and comprehensive PGx reporting. By uniting rapid DNA target enrichment technology with sophisticated bioinformatic processing, the combined solution enables researchers and laboratories to seamlessly convert raw sequencing data into comprehensive usable reports that include precise star allele calling and comprehensive drug-gene interaction insights, powered by leading scientific knowledge bases.

The companies will showcase the advantages of the integrated workflow enabled by their collaboration during a joint Innovation Spotlight session at the AMP 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo in Seattle on Friday, November 13, from 12:40 to 1:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The session will highlight how CleanPlex® PGx target enrichment connects with Intelliseq’s GeneSpect PGx Reporter and iFlow platform to support an integrated research workflow that provides users comprehensive and information-rich PGx reports.

The Problem We're Solving Together

Pharmacogenomics research holds great potential to deepen our understanding of how genetic variation influences drug response, yet translating complex genomic variability into structured, reliable insights remains a major bottleneck for modern laboratories.

To unlock deeper pharmacogenomic knowledge, research and translational laboratories are increasingly turning to NGS for a comprehensive, multi-gene view. However, the large amount of data generated by high-throughput sequencing creates a severe bioinformatic hurdle: the core challenge is now downstream data processing rather than DNA sequencing. Resolving issues posed by complex star-allele nomenclature, copy number variants (CNVs), and structural haplotypes requires specialized analytics that traditional bioinformatic pipelines cannot handle. Without automated, end-to-end interpretation, rich NGS datasets can stall at the analysis stage—delaying study outcomes and leaving too many critical pharmacogenomic discoveries locked inside raw files.

What This Partnership Delivers

The collaboration establishes a continuous, sample-to-insight NGS workflow that bridges high-efficiency NGS library preparation with automated advanced bioinformatic processing:

High-Efficiency Multiplex Enrichment (Paragon Genomics): Powered by patented ultra-high multiplex PCR chemistry, CleanPlex ® PGx panels minimize off-target reads and deliver exceptional coverage across key pharmacogenes—including CYP2C19, CYP2C9, DPYD, SLCO1B1, as well as targeted detection and analysis of copy number and structural variants in CYP2D6. The platform-agnostic assay features a fast 3-hour workflow compatible with major sequencing systems and high-throughput automation.





Powered by patented ultra-high multiplex PCR chemistry, CleanPlex PGx panels minimize off-target reads and deliver exceptional coverage across key pharmacogenes—including CYP2C19, CYP2C9, DPYD, SLCO1B1, as well as targeted detection and analysis of copy number and structural variants in CYP2D6. The platform-agnostic assay features a fast 3-hour workflow compatible with major sequencing systems and high-throughput automation. Automated Bioinformatics & Reporting (Intelliseq): Using raw FASTQ or VCF inputs, the iFlow Platform and GeneSpect PGx Reporter automate variant calling, polygenic haplotype resolution, and star-allele determination. The software automatically derives functional metabolizer phenotypes from identified star-allele combinations and maps findings against leading scientific frameworks (including CPIC, DPWG, PharmGKB, and FDA resources) to generate standardized, fully customizable PGx reports.





Klaudia Szklarczyk-Smolana, CEO and Co-founder, Intelliseq, said, “Paragon’s CleanPlex® PGx panel is an exceptionally comprehensive solution, and we are thrilled to support both new and existing users with automated, high-precision analytic tools. By natively pairing their target enrichment chemistry with our iFlow Platform and GeneSpect PGx Reporter, we empower laboratories to effortlessly turn raw sequencing data into science-backed insights at scale.”

Tao Chen, CEO, Paragon Genomics, said, “Our goal is to make NGS-based pharmacogenomics more accessible, scalable, and practical. By combining our CleanPlex® Pharmacogenomics Kit with Intelliseq’s GeneSpect PGx Reporter, powered by iFlow, we are connecting streamlined NGS library preparation with automated data analysis and interpretation. This collaboration is designed to reduce workflow complexity and bioinformatics barriers, helping laboratories expand their PGx capabilities and focus on advancing research into how genetic variation influences drug response.”

Joint Innovation Spotlight at AMP 2026

Yutao Fu, PhD, Director of Bioinformatics at Paragon Genomics, and Klaudia Pacewicz, Head of Products at Intelliseq, will co-present an overview of the integrated pharmacogenomics research workflow. The session will showcase Intelliseq’s GeneSpect PGx Reporter and the complementary roles of Paragon Genomics’ CleanPlex® targeted NGS library preparation and Intelliseq’s downstream bioinformatics analysis and PGx reporting. Friday, November 13, 2026 | 12:40–1:10 p.m. PST | Innovation Spotlight Stage #2, Expo Hall, Seattle Convention Center

AMP 2026 attendees are invited to learn more about the collaboration by visiting Paragon Genomics at Booth #1911 and Intelliseq at Booth #1904.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics is a global leader in amplicon-based target enrichment and NGS library preparation technologies that accelerate the development of next-generation sequencing assays. The company's flagship CleanPlex® technology delivers ultra-sensitive, ultra-multiplexed target enrichment with exceptional uniformity, low background noise, and compatibility across major sequencing platforms. Paragon Genomics partners with 300+ organizations globally and is privately held, headquartered in Fremont, California. paragongenomics.com

About Intelliseq

Intelliseq develops advanced computational tools for genomic data analysis and interpretation. Its cloud-based iFlow Platform enables flexible, scalable workflows for large-scale human genomics studies, and the GeneSpect suite of analysis modules supports diverse areas of genomic research, including pharmacogenomics, hereditary disease, and polygenic risk scoring. Intelliseq is headquartered at the Murrieta Regional Technology Innovation Center, Riverside County, California, and operates under ISO 13485, HIPAA, GDPR, and IEEE 2791-2020 compliance. intelliseq.com

Media Contacts

Intelliseq

Katarzyna Kasprzak, Marketing Specialist

katarzyna.kasprzak@intelliseq.com

Paragon Genomics Media:

Barbara Lindheim

BLL Partners for Paragon Genomics

blindheim@bllbiopartners.com

+1 (917) 355-9234

CleanPlex® PGx panels are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.