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Palleon Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation on HLX79/E-602 in Autoimmune Disease at the 2026 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week

October 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

– Presentation will provide an update on HLX79/E-602, a first-in-class human sialidase enzyme therapeutic, in patients with membranous nephropathy –



WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmunity and cancer, will deliver a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2026 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week, taking place October 21-25 in Denver, Colorado. Palleon’s presentation will take place on Friday, October 23.

Details of Palleon’s Presentation:

American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week

Title: HLX79 (E-602) Plus Rituximab Produces Fast and Durable Responses in Patients with Membranous Nephropathy
Oral Presentation Date and Time: Friday, October 23 from 11:00 to 11:15 AM MDT, Bluebird Ballroom; presented by Brad Rovin, M.D., Director, Division of Nephrology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

The presentation will be made available on the Glycobiology Education section of Palleon Pharmaceuticals’ website.

About Palleon Pharmaceuticals
Palleon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering glycan editing, a new approach to immune modulation in autoimmune disease and cancer. Co-founded on the glycobiology research of Carolyn Bertozzi (2022 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry), Palleon’s pipeline includes E-602 (Phase 2, membranous nephropathy) and E-688/HLX316 (Phase 1, advanced solid tumors). www.palleonpharma.com


Contacts

Media
Lauren Crociati
Ten Bridge Communications
lcrociati@tenbridgecommunications.com

Massachusetts Events Autoimmune disease Kidney disease
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