OrthoTrophix Presents Data on TPX-100, Meniscal Pathology and Structural Progression in Knee Osteoarthritis

Two studies at ACR Convergence 2026 suggest potential structural effects of TPX-100 and identify patients who may benefit most.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoTrophix, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company, today announced data from two posters at ACR Convergence 2026 in Orlando, Florida (November 6–11) showing a significant association between MRI-based femoral bone shape, measured by B-score, and meniscal pathology in knee osteoarthritis (KOA).

OrthoTrophix's TPX-100 improved physical function of the knees with moderate to severe meniscal damages.

Bone shape and meniscal damage progress together

The first poster (#1581, November 9) reports a retrospective MRI analysis of a one-year, double-blind Phase 2a study of intra-articular (IA) TPX-100. Femoral bone shape, measured per published protocol, was significantly associated with baseline meniscal pathology at 6 and 12 months.

The meniscus distributes load and stabilizes the knee; its degeneration is common and a known risk factor for KOA progression. In placebo-treated knees, the bone–meniscus link strengthened over time. In TPX-100-treated knees, bone shape stabilized and the link weakened, suggesting TPX-100 may alter the structural course of KOA in patients with high meniscal disease burden.

Greater meniscal damage, greater response

The second poster (#2568, November 10) found that patients with more severe baseline meniscal pathology achieved greater, more durable improvements in patient-reported outcomes with TPX-100 than with placebo. Benefits were greatest in knee function, measured by a validated subscale of 17 everyday activities, including walking, climbing stairs and rising from a chair.

"These findings suggest that meniscal damage and subchondral bone remodeling are closely linked in KOA, and that TPX-100 may attenuate this relationship," said Dawn McGuire, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of OrthoTrophix. "Knees with more severe meniscal damage also showed greater, more sustained functional improvement. These exploratory analyses connect structural changes in the joint with outcomes that matter to how patients feel and function. If confirmed prospectively, they could help identify patients especially likely to benefit from TPX-100 and strengthen B-score as an objective marker of structural progression."

About OrthoTrophix, Inc.

OrthoTrophix, Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the developing first-in-class therapies that protect and preserve joint integrity in osteoarthritis. Founded in 2011, OrthoTrophix is advancing targeted disease-modification strategies to slow or stop disease progression and improve long term patient outcomes. OrthoTrophix has partnered with American Regent, Inc. (https://americanregent.com/) on its DMOAD candidate, TPX-100, for the U.S. market and retains the rights for the rest of the world.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding product development and cannot be guaranteed. OrthoTrophix undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect OrthoTrophix' business.

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SOURCE OrthoTrophix, Inc.