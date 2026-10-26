Oncotelic Announces PDAOAI Identification of a Four-Gene Liver Cancer Signature

Study combines AI-guided literature investigation with gene-expression analysis to identify a four-gene signature for Sapu003 development

Source: Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Biomedicines demonstrating how its AI-powered PDAOAI platform helped identify a four-gene prognostic signature in hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), a form of liver cancer. The study used Partitioned Literature Aggregation (“PLA”), Oncotelic’s patented algorithm running on PDAOAI, in combination with subsequent transcriptomic and survival analysis.

Published October 23, 2026, the study illustrates a practical application of PDAOAI: organizing scientific evidence to uncover the unknowns without prompt engineering. PLA examines defined literature groups separately before aggregating the findings.

From literature evidence to a testable biological hypothesis

Separate gene-expression and survival analyses identified a four-gene signature comprising FKBP1A (FKBP prolyl isomerase 1A), EIF4E (eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E), RRAGC (Ras related GTP binding C) and PPARGC1A (PPARG coactivator 1 alpha). The four-gene signature’s association with survival was independently validated in a Japanese HCC cohort of 203 patients. The findings define patient stratification for clinical trials of Sapu003, an intravenous formulation of everolimus.

“Development of everolimus has stalled over the years,” said Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer of Oncotelic. “PLA sorted through large amounts of data to arrive at validated biomarkers for clinical development. Here, PLA defined a new pathway for the treatment of liver cancer with an mTOR inhibitor. The robustness of the analyses gave us the confidence to advance these findings into clinical development.”

The study is available open access in Biomedicines, Volume 14, Issue 11, article 2438: Read the paper . Chang, W.-H. et al. Partitioned Literature Aggregation and Transcriptomic Survival Analysis Identify an Immune-Contextualized Four-Gene mTOR Prognostic Composite in Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Biomedicines 2026, 14, 2438. https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines14112438.

Connecting focused investigations with larger discovery programs

Saund presented the approach during his October 22 keynote at the 22nd Drug Discovery Strategic Summit at The Westin San Francisco Airport in Millbrae, California.

The presentation also examined Anthropic’s reported use of parallel AI-agent investigations to identify an overlooked biological system.

A recent OpenAI collaboration with PerturbAI and Scripps Research further illustrates the organizing principle behind Partitioned Literature Aggregation (PLA): divide a complex problem into focused investigations, examine the evidence and combine the findings. By assigning 1,946 AI agents to individual gene perturbations in mouse-brain data, the researchers identified a potential link between DCTN1 dysfunction and cholesterol regulation relevant to Perry syndrome, a neurodegenerative disorder with Parkinson-like symptoms. Oncotelic views this work as an independent example of how partitioned investigation and evidence aggregation can generate testable biological hypotheses.

As previously announced, Oncotelic plans to extend its PDAOAI discovery platform toward a target scale of approximately 100 billion biological vectors for genetic and protein research. The HCC publication provides a concrete example of the literature-based discovery approach underlying that broader ambition.

PLA is patent pending, with an issued patent in Mexico.

BIO REBOOT

Through BIO REBOOT, individuals and teams can bring research questions, technical expertise and drug discovery ideas to the PDAOAI community. Registration is free at https://pdaoai.com/bio-reboot .

Selected projects may be considered for startup funding and Oncotelic support spanning validation, formulation, regulatory planning and clinical development. Funding, platform access and development support are subject to scientific review, available resources and agreed terms.

About PDAOAI

PDAOAI is an AI-powered drug discovery platform developed by Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. Its current platform index covers approximately 29 million PubMed abstracts. It runs Oncotelic’s patented PLA algorithm to address research questions in target discovery, drug repurposing and therapeutic development, with evidence traceable to source publications. Fastbot/Membot is the researcher-facing AI interface that provides individual access to PDAOAI for exploring research questions and developing evidence-supported hypotheses. For more information, visit www.pdaoai.com .

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. develops oncology and immunotherapy products, with a focus on cancers with substantial unmet needs and rare pediatric indications. Alongside its own drug development programs, the Company licenses and co-develops selected candidates through partnerships and joint ventures, including its 45% interest in GMP Bio. Oncotelic also develops the PDAOAI platform to support its work in drug discovery and development.

Additional information is available at www.oncotelic.com .

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “target” and “will” can identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include the development, availability, adoption and potential utility of PDAOAI, PLA and Fastbot; the potential value, scope and future development of its intellectual-property portfolio; plans to extend the platform to genetic and protein discovery at a target scale of approximately 100 billion vectors; the potential significance and further validation of the HCC findings; and BIO REBOOT collaborations, potential startup funding, platform access and development support.

Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all.

Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These risks are not exhaustive.

The Company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026 and in the Company’s other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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