OncoRes Medical Becomes Ziva Surgical, Marking a Pivotal New Chapter in the Future of Breast Cancer Surgery

Building on over a decade of foundational research in quantitative micro-elastography, the Australian tissue intelligence company unveils a new identity as it advances the ELORA® System toward commercialization

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoRes Medical today announced its evolution to Ziva Surgical, unveiling a new name and visual identity as the Australian tissue intelligence company enters a defining chapter in its mission to transform how solid tumor cancers are detected during surgery.

The story began with a small team in Perth determined to solve one of the most persistent challenges in cancer surgery: knowing, in real time, whether cancerous tissue remains. Building on more than a decade of research and engineering developing quantitative micro-elastography (QME), initially undertaken at the University of Western Australia and the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, OncoRes Medical, now trading as Ziva Surgical, has advanced this pioneering science from a laboratory technique into the ELORA® System. What began as an effort to give surgeons a way to see what they could previously only feel has evolved into a much broader vision: bringing real-time tissue intelligence into the operating room.

Today, approximately one in five women undergoing breast-conserving surgery face a second operation to remove residual cancer. Surgeons rely on sight, touch, specimen imaging, and clinical judgment to determine whether additional tissue should be removed, yet these methods can leave residual cancer undetected at the time of surgery.

Powered by QME technology, ELORA® is designed to translate the surgeon's sense of touch into objective, microscale imaging, and is intended to provide surgeons with quantitative maps of tissue stiffness and microarchitecture inside the surgical cavity, – helping them make decisions about what to remove and what to preserve when and where it matters most. Designed to complement, rather than replace, pathology, the system received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2020 and is supported by an exclusive commercial license and more than 44 granted patents globally in key markets across 10 patent families.

As the company advances its clinical development program and prepares for commercialization, its evolution to Ziva Surgical reflects a pivotal shift toward bringing real-time tissue intelligence into surgical practice.

"This evolution marks an incredibly exciting moment for our company and reflects how far we've come from our beginnings in Perth. We've spent more than a decade translating pioneering research into a technology with the potential to meaningfully change the way surgeons make decisions in the operating room," says CEO, Dr. Katharine Giles. "We're now approaching some of the most significant milestones in our clinical journey to date, with exciting results from our Australian clinical trial coming soon."

While initially focused on breast-conserving surgery, the company's longer-term vision extends to other solid tumor cancers, including prostate cancer, where early feasibility studies have shown promising results. As Ziva Surgical enters this next chapter, its mission remains unchanged: to give surgeons greater clarity when and where it matters most, with the ultimate goal of helping more patients move forward after a single operation.

For more information about Ziva Surgical, please visit zivasurgical.com

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About ZivaSurgical



OncoRes Medical, trading as Ziva Surgical, is an Australian tissue intelligence company pioneering how solid tumor cancers are detected during surgery. Its investigational ELORA® System uses quantitative micro-elastography (QME) and is intended to provide real-time, microscale assessment of tissue inside the surgical cavity. Initially focused on breast-conserving surgery, Ziva Surgical is exploring applications across other solid tumor cancers. Based in Perth, Western Australia, the company is led by CEO Dr. Katharine Giles.

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SOURCE Ziva Surgical