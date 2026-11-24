FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a healthcare technology leader focused on advancing autonomous medication management, announced that it will present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Omnicell is a healthcare technology leader focused on advancing autonomous medication management to drive meaningful outcomes across the patient care journey. Through AI-enabled innovation, enterprise intelligence, and scalable automation, we seek to connect and optimize medication management from orders to outcomes, empowering healthcare organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, enhance safety, strengthen financial performance, and deliver better experiences for patients and care teams. Learn more at omnicell.com.

From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company’s investor relations website and other online social media channels, including its LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“Reg FD”).

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries. This press release may also include the trademarks and service marks of other companies. Such trademarks and service marks are the marks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

David Unger

VP, Investor Relations

Omnicell, Inc.

ir@omnicell.com